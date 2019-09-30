Parkside Harmony to Perform at Hershey Theatre in March

Hershey's own a cappella group, Parkside Harmony, will bring their vocals to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, March 7, 2020, for two shows at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets for this show start at $17.85 (processing fees apply). The first day of the onsale, tickets will be available only online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Starting Monday, October 7 at 9 a.m., tickets can then be purchased at the Hershey Theatre Box Office.

This award-winning, 50-voice ensemble is made up of singers from all over southcentral PA, recreating familiar tunes from artists like The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel and more. Their show will also feature championship close-harmony quartets, featuring music from Pop to Doo-Wop and Barbershop to Broadway!

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ParksideHarmony.org.





