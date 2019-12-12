POPOVICH COMEDY PET THEATER Returns to the State Theatre In January

The World-Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets. The show is fun for the whole family and returns to the State Theatre on Friday, January 10th.

Show time is 7:00 PM. Tickets are $25 and $15 for children 12 and under and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by 69 WFMZ-TV, 100.7 WLEV and lehghvalleylive.com + The Express-Times.

As seen on The Tonight Show, Letterman, and America's Got Talent, Gregory Popovich's Comedy Pet Theater is a blend of unique comedy, world-championship juggling, and the extraordinary talents of performing pets. His amazing cast of dogs and cats have been rescued from animal shelters and transformed into Vegas stars! Voted the "Best Family Show in Las Vegas," Comedy Pet Theater is guaranteed to surprise and delight every audience and is a perfect family show.

Gregory Popovich is a fifth-generation circus performer and child of Russian performers Alex and Tamara Popovich. In addition to their juggling and performing skills, Gregory's parents were dog trainers. From a very young age, Gregory formed a special bond with animals. Eventually, the connection he formed with his mother's show dogs led to his participation onstage, assisting with Tamara's dog act. At the age of six, Gregory began to learn the art of juggling. Eight years later, he prepared his first solo act - juggling on a free standing ladder. After the public debut of this feat, Gregory became a member of the great Moscow Circus Group at the age of 17. In 1990, Gregory was invited to join the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus in the United States. He performed his juggling act in the center ring, the first Russian artist to ever appear in the "Greatest Show on Earth".

Gregory's goal is to educate people to the concept that every animal is unique and that people have a great responsibility to their pets. Both professionally and personally, Gregory strongly supports and promotes adopting an animal from the shelter and increasing participation in the practice to spay/neuter cats and dogs. Through his show and personal endeavors, Gregory hopes to enlighten people and increase awareness of the important role that humans play - the huge difference that one caring person can make to the animal world.

For more information on the show, visit http://www.comedypet.com/





