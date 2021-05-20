PIPPIN Will Be Performed at Hampton High School Next Week

Hampton High School will present the musical Pippin beginning next week. Online ticket sales are available now! Performances are at 7:30 pm on May 27th, 28th, 29th, and June 3rd and 5th with an additional 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, June 5th.

Pippin is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse, who directed the original Broadway production, also contributed to the libretto. The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance. The 'fourth wall' is broken numerous times during most traditional productions.

Tickets are $12 for in-person seats. Social distancing requirements will be enforced and guests must wear a mask at all times, with no exceptions.

The auditorium will be filled at 25% capacity, which is a maximum of 180 people.

No paper tickets will be sent out this year, nor will there be in-person sales at the door on nights of performances; be sure to save the pdf that you receive via email with your purchase so that your tickets can be scanned at the door. You may print out the pdf or store it digitally.

Live Stream Viewing Dates:

There will also be opportunities to purchase livestream viewing for four of the performances on the following dates: May 27th, 28th, and both shows on June 5th. The cost for purchasing a livestream viewing is $20 for a single show or $45 for a viewing pass that allows you to view all four live-streamed performances. Streaming is done through MTI's streaming platform, ShowTix4U. ShowTix4U is browser-based streaming, and can be viewed on any device with a web browser.

To access the ticket sales online and the livestream viewing options, click on the following link: Hampton CATS.