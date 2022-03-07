Open Stage Will Present a Staged Reading of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK This Month

For the 22nd year, Open Stage, a professional theatre in downtown Harrisburg, is staging The Diary of Anne Frank, which is based on the actual diary of a young girl who comes of age while she and her family hide from Nazis in a tiny, overcrowded attic. After two years of virtual and pre-recorded educational experiences, the theatre is bringing Anne's story back with a one-night-only staged reading on Thurs., March 17 at 8 p.m. on its intimate Capital Blue Cross Main Stage.

During Anne's confinement, which is during one of history's most brutal atrocities, she discovers herself as a beautiful, thoughtful and extraordinary girl. Open Stage's audience will too, as they join nearly 30,000 students, educators and patrons who have experienced the theatre's dramatized adaptation of Anne Frank's historic diary over the years.

Anne's heart and hope shine brightly through her words, and Open Stage is proud to commemorate her story on stage. The Diary of Anne Frank not only shares Anne's story, but also represents the millions of stories, told and untold, of those who lost their lives during the Holocaust.

"In her diary, Anne wrote that in spite of everything, she still believed that people are really good at heart," Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon said. "What a beautiful and crushing sentiment. The staff at Open Stage is committed to telling Anne's important and tragic story year after year. By sharing her story, we can be part of the goodness that will build a better world - a world where atrocities like those that Anne and 11 million other people faced can be eradicated. Our entire team is dedicated to this project and her story."

Starring Rayne Houser as Anne, the staged reading is directed by Robert Campbell and features Brian Schreffler (Otto Frank), Kelli Kauterman (Edith Frank), Maggie Haynes (Margot Frank), Fletcher Smith (Peter van Daan), Lisa Dickerson (Mrs. Van Daan), Ted Hanson (Mr. Van Daan), Preston Schreffler (Mr. Dussel), Elena Rossetto (Miep) and Matthew Golden (Kraler). Anthony Ariano, Jason Query and Alexis Campbell round out the cast and Stacy Reck stage manages.

Coinciding with the production, Open Stage's lobby will feature Anne Frank: A Private Photo Album, an exhibit from The Anne Frank Center. The exhibit consists of rarely seen reproduced photographs taken by Otto Frank. In his photography, Otto Frank has a single theme: the life and times of his daughters, Anne and Margot. Revealing nothing of the horrors that his family will soon endure, Mr. Frank's photos highlight the peaceful times that were tragically cut short. The exhibit opens on March 17 with The Diary of Anne Frank and will be open to the public Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. until April 9.

For tickets to The Diary of Anne Frank, visit openstagehbg.com.