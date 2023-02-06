Open Stage To Present INTO THE WOODS, February 18- March 11

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Into the Woods on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Feb. 18 - Mar. 11. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this production reimagines the Broadway fairy-tale favorite by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Sondheim and Lapine's musical masterpiece shows us what happens after "happily ever after," and Open Stage's production with 10 actors, a pianist and boundless imagination, puts a new, intimate spin on the classic musical, centered around a baker and his wife and their quest to break a curse that left them childless.

The musical intertwines multiple Brother's Grimm fairy tales and explores the consequences of quests and wishes. The main characters are fairy tale's most familiar faces from Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk and more.

"We are honored and excited to bring the vibrant fairy-tale story Into the Woods to Harrisburg," said Landon. "Our reinvention of this popular Broadway show is set in an abandoned and overgrown library. The set, the cast and the music are simply magical. It's going to be an enchanting, funny and moving evening of theatre."

The production features Robert and Alexis Campbell as The Baker and Baker's Wife, Chloe Acquaviva as Cinderella and Granny; Keel Warner as Rapunzel's Prince, the Stepsister and Milky White; Chris Gibson as the Narrator and Mysterious Man; Tyler Shadle as Jack and Steward; Gabrielle Dina as Little Red and Rapunzel; Chris Krahulec as Jack's Mother and Cinderella's Stepmother; TJ Creedon as Cinderella's Prince, the Wolf and the Stepsister; and Stacey Werner as The Witch.

Musical direction is by Nicholas Werner, costume design is by Jack Weitzel, and lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis. Property design is by Rachel Landon and Jess Ross is stage manager.

The 1987 musical Into the Woods is a popular Broadway favorite and has won numerous Tony awards. It was produced many times on Broadway, off Broadway and in London and around the world. In 2014, it was also adapted into a film by Disney.

Performances of Into the Woods will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 24, 25, and Mar. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19, 26 and Mar. 5. The show on Mar. 2 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, Feb. 19.

For tickets to Into the Woods, visit openstagehbg.com.