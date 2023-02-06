Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open Stage To Present INTO THE WOODS, February 18- March 11

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this production reimagines the Broadway fairy-tale favorite by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Feb. 06, 2023 Â 

Open Stage To Present INTO THE WOODS, February 18- March 11

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Into the Woods on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Feb. 18 - Mar. 11. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this production reimagines the Broadway fairy-tale favorite by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Sondheim and Lapine's musical masterpiece shows us what happens after "happily ever after," and Open Stage's production with 10 actors, a pianist and boundless imagination, puts a new, intimate spin on the classic musical, centered around a baker and his wife and their quest to break a curse that left them childless.

The musical intertwines multiple Brother's Grimm fairy tales and explores the consequences of quests and wishes. The main characters are fairy tale's most familiar faces from Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk and more.

"We are honored and excited to bring the vibrant fairy-tale story Into the Woods to Harrisburg," said Landon. "Our reinvention of this popular Broadway show is set in an abandoned and overgrown library. The set, the cast and the music are simply magical. It's going to be an enchanting, funny and moving evening of theatre."

The production features Robert and Alexis Campbell as The Baker and Baker's Wife, Chloe Acquaviva as Cinderella and Granny; Keel Warner as Rapunzel's Prince, the Stepsister and Milky White; Chris Gibson as the Narrator and Mysterious Man; Tyler Shadle as Jack and Steward; Gabrielle Dina as Little Red and Rapunzel; Chris Krahulec as Jack's Mother and Cinderella's Stepmother; TJ Creedon as Cinderella's Prince, the Wolf and the Stepsister; and Stacey Werner as The Witch.

Musical direction is by Nicholas Werner, costume design is by Jack Weitzel, and lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis. Property design is by Rachel Landon and Jess Ross is stage manager.

The 1987 musical Into the Woods is a popular Broadway favorite and has won numerous Tony awards. It was produced many times on Broadway, off Broadway and in London and around the world. In 2014, it was also adapted into a film by Disney.

Performances of Into the Woods will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 24, 25, and Mar. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19, 26 and Mar. 5. The show on Mar. 2 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, Feb. 19.

For tickets to Into the Woods, visit openstagehbg.com.




Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II: STORIES FROM HARRISBURGS OLD EIGHTH WARD at Ga Photo
Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II: STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Gamut Theater
You will experience soulful gospel music, African American inspired movement, poetry, and letters as you are taken through the history of African American freedom seekers and allies. It is a performance I highly recommend. You'll leave wanting to learn more.
Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH (VOTE) at Gamut Theatre Photo
Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH (VOTE) at Gamut Theatre
The entire production, including lights, sound, costumes, and set, come together to create a beautiful tapestry of art and history. The actors give performances that are heartfelt and passionate, bringing an intensity to the stage that captures the heart and mind.
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in M Photo
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in March
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a brunch event with cast members of the upcoming Theatre For Young Audiences production on Sunday March 4th at 10am.
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MO Photo
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS' BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MOVIE NIGHT
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a Dr. Seuss' Birthday Bash & Kids Movie Night on March 3rd. Attendees will participate in extra special fun Seuss activities and crafts led by our staff and watch DR. SEUSS' CAT IN THE HAT on the big screen in the Ritz Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in MarchRitz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in March
February 4, 2023

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a brunch event with cast members of the upcoming Theatre For Young Audiences production on Sunday March 4th at 10am.
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS' BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MOVIE NIGHTRitz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS' BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MOVIE NIGHT
February 4, 2023

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a Dr. Seuss' Birthday Bash & Kids Movie Night on March 3rd. Attendees will participate in extra special fun Seuss activities and crafts led by our staff and watch DR. SEUSS' CAT IN THE HAT on the big screen in the Ritz Theater.
THE LEGEND VINCE PAPALE AT THE RITZ Announced AtÂ Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, March 2THE LEGEND VINCE PAPALE AT THE RITZ Announced AtÂ Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, March 2
February 3, 2023

The Legend Vince Papale at the Ritz announced atÂ Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 2.
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Musical Comedy Comes To York's Belmont TheatreMONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Musical Comedy Comes To York's Belmont Theatre
February 3, 2023

The Belmont Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy, Monty Python's SPAMALOT with a LIVE orchestra.Â 
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Valentine's Brunch With Fairytale FriendsRitz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Valentine's Brunch With Fairytale Friends
February 3, 2023

Enjoy a Valentine's Fairytale Brunch: Rapunzel, Little Mermaid, Island Princess, and Bayou Princess atÂ Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10AM.
share