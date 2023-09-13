New Features Planned For The 40th Anniversary Of THE PENNSYLVANIA CHRISTMAS + GIFT SHOW

For four decades, shoppers have traveled from all over Pennsylvania and neighboring states to shop at one of the country's largest and longest-running Christmas shows. This year's Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show, returning to the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg from Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 3, will provide them with an even more memorable experience.

That's because, according to Show Manager Jenna Naffin, "We listened to what shoppers want, and believe they'll be thrilled with the improvements we've made for the show's 40th anniversary."

These improvements include a new show layout that increases its size to more than six acres while keeping it all on one floor, and more convenient access through the venue's Cameron Street Entrance. Shoppers will be able to purchase a discounted second-day ticket before exiting the show, and groups of 20 or more can now take advantage of discounted admission.

An important enhancement this year is an improved vendor mix, to provide the show's 30,000 shoppers with a more fine-tuned selection of gift items. More than 600 merchants will showcase a wide array of unique holiday gifts and décor, distinctive home accessories, stylish apparel and jewelry, toys, artwork, specialty foods and more. "By offering so many appealing items of quality and value, these vendors will have something special for everyone," said Naffin.

Some of the new features for this year's show are:

Actress and author Karolyn Grimes, best known for her role as Zuzu Bailey in the classic 1946 holiday film It's A Wonderful Life, will be at the show all five days to meet visitors and showcase her cookbook, Christmas bells and ornaments

A redesigned Santaland evoking the North Pole, with a new, custom-built sleigh built by QnC Construction that's ideal for holiday photos

The Christmas Lego Village that will awe visitors with its 600-sq ft size and detailed construction

Two roomy Shopper Relaxation Lounges to provide shoppers with comfortable spaces to sit and take a break

Vendor displays of window and door décor, using products available at the show, to provide shoppers with ideas and inspiration

More stations with a wider variety of specialty foods and drinks to satisfy every taste

Special events to enhance the holiday merriment:

Girls Night Out on Friday, Dec. 1 (4 PM-7 PM): Discounted admission, discounted signature cocktails, DIY workshops, music, games and door prizes

Deck the Paws on Saturday, Dec. 2 (10 AM): Doggie fashion show featuring adorable, adoptable dogs from Canine Rescue of Central PA in their finest howl-iday gear

Merry Money: Drawings for $100 gift cards to use at any show vendor will be between 11 AM and 2 PM on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Thursday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 2, and between 4 PM and 7 PM on Friday, Dec. 1 during Girls Night Out.

The show will still feature these familiar family favorites:

Entertainment Stage with continuous live entertainment provided by local musicians, dance groups, school bands and choirs

Model Train Display featuring three to five sets of trains running at any time in an intricate, 165-foot exhibit

Children's Workshop & Kids Corner, where kids can create their own gingerbread house, ornament, or toy, and participate in holiday activities and games

Special conveniences for shoppers at the show:

Ship From the Show: Shoppers can ship their gifts directly from the US Post Office located within the show, without having to haul them to the car or home

Shop and Drop: Packages (and coats) can be checked at the Shop and Drop provided by Dauphin County Systems of Care Community Partners. A suggested $3 or toy donation directly benefits the New Beginnings Youth & Adult Services.

Christmas Dinner Banquet Buffet, with carving stations, salad bar, dessert bar and drinks

Signature Holiday Cocktails, such as The Grinch Cocktail, Cranberry Prosecco Punch and the Ms. Claus Cocktail, located throughout the show

More about the 2023 Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show is at www.pachristmasshow.com, facebook.com/pachristmasshow and instagram.com/pachristmasshow

HOURS: 9 AM to 7 PM from Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 2, and from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, Dec. 3

LOCATION: PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110 (Use Parking Gate J to access the Cameron Street entrance)

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the box office: $10 for adults (age 12+), $8 for seniors (age 62+), and free for children age 11 and under. Individual tickets for groups of 20 or more are $8 each. Admission for $6 after 4 PM is only available at the box office. Second-day tickets can be purchased at the box office for $6. PARKING: $10 (cashless only)

