Mountainfilm on Tour to Return to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater

Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Friday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. bringing a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the 2021 Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo.



"This evening of short films is the ultimate in arm chair adventuring," explained Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "You experience all the visual thrills and chills of the adventurers without any of their spills - except maybe some delicious Majestic buttered popcorn on your lap."



Mountainfilm on Tour made its Gettysburg debut in January 2020. With this newest tour installment, audiences can expect to enjoy two hours of short films on topics ranging from fishing to skateboarding, discussing issues of community, recovery, lifestyle, animals and more. Introductions and context for the films will be provided by the evening's emcee. The evening's films are rated PG-13 for language and themes.



Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues. Mountainfilm is held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colo. Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit. Mountainfilm's mission is to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

To learn more about Mountainfilm, visit www.mountainfilm.org<http://www.mountainfilm.org/



Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour are $15 in advance, or $20 on the evening of the show, and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks must be worn at all times inside the Majestic Theater regardless of vaccination status.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural celebration for its campus and community.