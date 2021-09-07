Millbrook Playhouse to Launch Fall Season With POPCORN FALLS

On September 10, 2021, Millbrook Playhouse will present the inaugural production in their first-ever fall series Popcorn Falls by James Hindman. A Zany, Magical, charming play where two actors play over twenty roles in a world of farce, love, and desperation, proving once and for all that art can save the world.

Snapshot: Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, whose only claim to fame - its namesake waterfall - has dried up. The town hasn't seen a tourist in three years. Now bankrupt, the town's last chance is a large arts grant. But that requires the town to produce a play within a week. And one big problem: no playhouse. Another problem: no play. Led by Mr. Trundle, the mayor, and Joe, the local handyman, the enterprising and caring townsfolk try to rise to the challenge, bring the town back to life and prove that art can save the world.

After a very different summer season, Millbrook Playhouse returns with Popcorn Falls on the Ryan Main Stage. "During these challenging times, we wanted to do a show that was just fun and entertaining; Popcorn Falls fits the bill," says Producing Artistic Director David Leidholdt. "When planning our return, I needed to find a safe and effective way to produce shows. So we decided to extend the season into the fall and winter and present plays that required a smaller staff and only on the Ryan Main Stage in case of social distancing. Even with all that, we still had to cancel one of our summer productions. But we are persevering and taking more precautions and optimistically moving forward," says Leidholdt. "So that makes Popcorn Falls the perfect show; it has two dynamic performers, and its simple charm and wit will hopefully make people feel joy when coming back to the theatre...safely!"

Popcorn Falls premiered at Theatre Nova in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, and opened off-Broadway in New York in 2018. The two "dynamic" stars of Millbrook's production are Joshua Glover (MPH's Yours Sincerely, Rocky Horror Show, Snow White) and Frank Franconeri (MPH's Gaslight, To Kill a Mockingbird, Comedy of Tenors, Baskerville.) It is written by James Hindman and directed by Millbrook newcomer Dr. Biliana Stoytcheva- Horissian, the Chair of the Lycoming College Theatre Department. Set Design is by David Leidholdt and Kayla Shutters, Costumes Design by Bonnie Hall, Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, Props Design by V.C. Deener, and Sound Design by Mo Ortbal. The Production is Stage Managed by Meg Rosenberg.

Popcorn Falls is appropriate for ages 12 & up, with a running time of approximately 100 minutes. Performances are September 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 pm, and Matinees are September 12, 15, 18 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices are as follows $27.50 - $25.00 for adults, $23.50 - $21.25 for seniors/veterans, $18.25 - $16.50 for students and $12.50 - $11.50 for Youth. Discounts are available for the Budget Seating area as well as weekend matinees and Wednesday evenings. You can purchase tickets by calling 570-748-8083, online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org, or by coming to the box office any day of the week. Box Office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and one hour before showtimes.

NOTE: For the safety of our staff, patrons, and guests, all patrons are required to wear masks while in the building regardless of vaccination status, including while you are seated in the theater. At this time, food and drinks will not be permitted but can be enjoyed in the open-air courtyard before the show. If you are uncomfortable with your seating arrangements in the theater, please let our staff know, and we will reseat you in another area. Social distancing may be enforced, and we will be taking all precautions possible in accordance with current CDC guidance on the day of the event. At this time, patrons are not required to show proof of vaccination, but that policy is subject to change depending on current CDC or PA Department of Health guidance. Attendance of any event may increase your risk of contracting an illness such as Covid-19. As such, attendance acknowledges that risk and an agreement to release Millbrook Playhouse of any liability should you or anyone in your party be diagnosed with an illness. Please do not attend an event should you be not feeling well or have recently been sick - if this is the case, we encourage you to contact our Box Office to make alternate arrangements.

Photo Credit: David Leidholdt