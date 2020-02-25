Millbrook Playhouse Will Leap Into a New Season with a Leap Year Celebration

LEAP into Millbrook's 57th season on Saturday, February 29, 2020 when Millbrook Playhouses Board of Directors host the annual Royalty Dinner and honors the best in Clinton County.

Leap Year only comes once every four years so don't miss your chance to spend it supporting the oldest professional summer stock theater in Central PA! The Millbrook Playhouse hosts their annual Royalty Dinner and this year it will be better than ever! Each season Millbrook Playhouse must pay fees to secure the rights to perform the various shows offered to the community. These fees total more than $30,000, and is referred to as royalties, thus came the Royalty Dinner fundraiser. Millbrook will hold this annual event on the unique day that comes every four years, Saturday, February 29 at Haywood's on the Green in Mill Hall. The evening begins with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar at 6pm followed by dinner, entertainment by some of your favorite Millbrook celebrities and a special Awards presentation.

For a number of years, the Board of Directors has honored some extraordinary individuals and organizations that help to make Millbrook the treasure of Clinton Country. The awards include: Board Member of the Year, Patron of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year along with the Spirit of Millbrook Award. This year's recipients include Ann Marie Hunsinger as the Honored Board Member of the year. Ann Marie has served on the Board of Directors since 2010; her fierce dedication to the organization is felt throughout the Playhouse. She not only serves on the Executive Board, Ann Marie is the volunteer and usher coordinator, carrying out the demanding task of organizing ushers to serve at over 100 performances a season. Dr. Betty Schantz will be the recipient of the Patrons Award. Dr. Schantz has been a financial sponsor and a season patron of the playhouse for many years. Her generosity helps us to continue to bring live theater to Central Pennsylvania. This year the Philanthropy Award will go to the local favorite eatery Haywood's on the Green. Haywood's has helped Millbrook organize fundraisers, staff meals and cast parties. Haywood's helped to feed thousands of staff and actors over the year.

Millbrook would be nowhere without the wonderful team of volunteers. Each summer hundreds of people gather at the barn to volunteer in many capacities to help keep the barn functioning. This season Millbrook will pay tribute to someone who continues to go above and beyond, someone who embodies the true spirit of Millbrook, that special person is Jennifer Gill. Jennifer has been one of Millbrook's all-star ushers, a supportive audience member, and our favorite artist transporter. So it is only fitting that the Spirit of Millbrook Award go to Ms. Gill.

The evening's entertainment will be hosted by one of Millbrook's most cherished artists, Shannon Agnew. Ms. Agnew most recently starred in the moving and triumphant Every Brilliant Thing, and directed the record-breaking Mamma Mia. The evening will also feature Steven Makropoulos who has been seen in several Millbrook mega hits including: Million Dollar Quartet, Fun Home and The Ring of Fire; and back after making their Millbrook debuts in the 2019 season is Brandy and Steve Aguirre. Brandy knocked your socks off as the one and only female performer in Million Dollar Quartet and Steve was one of the three disco Dads in Mamma Mia. The evening's Musical Director is the delightfully talented Mo Ortbal. These dynamic performers will dazzle the "Royal" attendees with highlights from the 2020 season, along with some surprise selections.

Tickets are on sale now! You may take part at three different price levels: King/Queen- $100/person; Prince/Princess -$75/person or Duke/Duchess- $50/person. We hope you'll be as generous as possible to help make our 57th season the most successful yet! Please RSVP by calling the Millbrook Playhouse Box Office at (570) 748-8083 or at www.millbrookplayhouse.org.





