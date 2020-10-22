Majestic Theater Celebrates 95th Birthday With Crowdfunding Campaign

The J. William Warehime Foundation of Hanover, PA has awarded the Majestic a $100,000 matching grant.

Even though the Majestic has been closed since March due to the pandemic, it has been emboldened to launch an on-line fundraising campaign because the theater received a spectacular birthday gift.

The J. William Warehime Foundation of Hanover, PA has awarded the Majestic a $100,000 matching grant to start a dedicated endowment fund for the continuous upgrading of its theatrical equipment.

Thanks to the visionary philanthropy of the Warehime Foundation, every crowdfunding contribution to the theater in November will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000. For more information and to make a contribution, visit www.gettysburgmajestic.org/celebrate95 starting November 1. The campaign will run through Giving Tuesday, December 1.

"Popular touring artists love to play the Majestic Theater both for the town's history, as well as our excellent reputation for providing the highest production standards especially in sound and lighting," remarked the theater's founding executive director Jeffrey Gabel.

"In order to continually attract well-known performers after it's safe to return to live, indoor performances, we must keep up with the latest technological advances, and as anyone knows who owns a computer or iPhone, they're obsolete after 7 to 10 years."

Since its grand reopening in November 2005 on the theater's 80th birthday following a $16.5 million restoration, the Majestic Theater has transformed the cultural life of Adams County, and the economic vitality of downtown Gettysburg by presenting acclaimed artists from around the world in drama, comedy, dance, music, and film that draws over 45,000 visitors from around the bi-state region, and throughout the United States.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural treasure for its campus and community.

