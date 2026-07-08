THE WEDDING SINGER Musical to Open at Millbrook Playhouse This Summer

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Central Pennsylvania's premier summer stock theatre Millbrook Playhouse will present next major summer production, The Wedding Singer. This nostalgia-fueled show is being presented on the Ryan Main Stage from July 10 through July 19.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Based on the smash-hit New Line Cinema film, The Wedding Singer features a vibrant book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The story follows Robbie Hart, New Jersey's favorite wedding singer and the life of the party—until his own fiancée dumps him at the altar. When his wedding dreams go up in flames, Robbie becomes a newlywed's worst nightmare until he meets Julia, a winsome waitress who helps him find his groove again. The only catch? Julia is about to marry a wealthy Wall Street shark, leaving Robbie to pull off the performance of a decade to win the heart of the girl of his dreams.

Originally written for the screen by Tim Herlihy, the original Broadway production was directed by John Rando, featuring orchestrations by Irwin Fisch, and produced by a distinguished team including Margo Lyon, New Line Cinema, The Araca Group, Roy Furman, Douglas L. Meyer/James D. Stern, Rick Steiner/The Staton Bell Osher Mayerson Group, and JAM Theatricals.

PRODUCTION TEAM AND CAST

The production is led by Director and Choreographer Danny Durr (The Rocky Horror Show) The behind-the-scenes staff includes Associate Producer Ericka Lee Conklin, Music Director Jeremy Gussin, Technical Director and Set Designer Cade M. Sikora, Lighting Designer Sarah Goldstein, Costume Designer Cole Hudson, Associate Costume Designer and Wardrobe Supervisor Jacob Robertson, Wardrobe Assistant Elaina Packer, Junior Scenic Designer Jonas Hildreth, Props Designer V.C. Deener, Production Stage Manager Daniel Kandra, Assistant Stage Manager Isabella Miller, Sound Engineer Kaidyn Rogers, Sound Consultant Sean McGinley, and Dance Captain Ceci Salome.

Taking the stage to deliver a totally awesome performance is an exceptional ensemble cast. Michael Mousaw stars as the brokenhearted rockstar Robbie Hart, opposite Rubi Natal as the sweet and charming Julia Sullivan. Taylor Elliott plays Julia's arrogant fiancé, Glen Guglia, with Cameron Clements as the bold Holly, Jack Flynn as George, and Emir Garcia as Sammy. Michele Long joins the fun as Robbie's hip grandmother Rosie, and Kamali Lopez Kuno features as Robbie's heavy-metal ex, Linda, and Ricky Kessler as Angie, Julia's mother.

Adding to the retro fun, a stellar ensemble brings a parade of iconic 1980s look-alikes to the stage. Audiences can look out for Erin Rolfe as Tina Turner, Rachel Kern as Cyndi Lauper, Ceci Salome as Cher, Emily Schreffler as Nancy Reagan, Adam Fox as Ronald Reagan, Kai Gaeta as Mr. T, Trevor Campbell-Tubbs as Pee-wee Herman, and Nolan McGrath as Billy Idol.

PRE-SHOW VIBES AND TICKETS

Audiences are encouraged to arrive early and come dressed in their best '80s gear. Ticket holders who dress up can win a special '80s-themed grab bag sponsored by It Is What It Is in downtown Lock Haven, with prizes given out nightly. To complete the ultimate retro experience, guests can get into a pre-show groove at the Stage Right Bar in the Poorman Courtyard, featuring '80s-themed drink specials and nostalgic pre-show vibes before every performance.

Ticket and Performance Information:

Performance Dates: Evening performances are July 10 - 11, and 15 - 18 at 7:30 PM. Matinee performances are on July 12, 15, and 19 at 2:00 PM.

Single Tickets: $32 Adults | $28 Seniors (65+) & Veterans | $22 Students | $16 Youth (12 & under). Special group rates are available for parties of 15 or more guests.

The production is rated PG-13, and parental guidance is suggested.

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