Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center to Present Disney's DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center will present Disney's Descendants: The Musical, a bold, colorful, and character-filled show based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, as part of its 2021-2022 Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Subscription Series.

Opening November 12 and running through November 21, Disney Descendants: The Musical follows the story of the children of Disney's most dastardly villains as they are welcomed into the world of their parents' sworn enemies and must make a choice between following in their families' footsteps or learning to be good. The show includes all the familiar songs from the films including "Rotten to the Core", "Be Our Guest", "Chillin' Like a Villain" and more."

"This show has such a massive appeal to audiences, particularly younger audiences," says Lincoln Park's Producing Artistic Director Justin Fortunato. "I think that's the case for a couple reasons. One being the show brings together some of the greatest characters in the Disney canon in situations that audiences have never seen before, but more than that, I think it's because of the message of the show. It shows such a unique perspective on characters that we all think we already know, and the idea of finding your own path is something audiences of all ages relate to and empathize with."

Directed by Rosh Raines, Disney Descendants: The Musical is the 6th installment in Lincoln Park's yearly Junior Musical productions. Featuring some of the youngest students from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and across the region, Descendants is a fully produced musical in the style audiences have come to enjoy at Lincoln Park.

The cast of 40 features some of the brightest young talent in the area including Brett Barthelemy, Sidney Ciencin, and Savannah Soriano-Clark (Aliquippa), Emily Fink (Ambridge), Tristan Heavner (Baden), Alicen Mosura (Beaver), Grace Plassmeyer, Kali Richardson, and Breyden Stephenson (Beaver Falls), Skiyah Hall (Center Twp.), Liv Poole (Midland), and Jacob Weber (Monaca).

Tickets are available online at www.lincolnparkarts.org/events, or by calling the Lincoln Park Box office at (724) 576-4644. Lincoln Park requires appropriate masking for all patrons regardless of vaccination status.