Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Announces 2021-2022 Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield Subscription Series

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center is back with a fresh, new 9-show series of award-winning productions for their 2021-2022 season.

The 2021-2022 Highmark Blue Cross/ Blue Shield Subscription Series line-up features two plays, two dance shows, and five musicals. The series opens October 8, 2021 and runs through July 31, 2022.

"After 18 months of digital offerings, it brings me great joy to announce that we're back and better than ever for live in-person theatre!" said Justin Fortunato, Producing Artistic Director.

"This season is packed full of exciting stories and surprises that we hope you and your family will join us for. It's BIGGER, BETTER, and BOLDER than ever before," said Fortunato. "Experience the boldest season yet, live and in-person. This season we will present family friendly productions, thought-provoking stories, and ageless classics you know and love. The stage is ready. The orchestra is tuned. The actors are in the wings. The only thing missing now is YOU!"

The 2021-2022 season includes:

Disney's Newsies - October 8-17, 2021

Disney's Descendants: The Musical - November 12-21, 2021

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 - December 3-19, 2021

The Nutcracker - December 9-12, 2021

Pride & Prejudice - February 11-20, 2022

Swing! A Musical Dance Spectacular - March 11-13, 2022

SURPRISE BONUS MUSICAL! - April 29 - May 8, 2022

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel - June 17 - 26, 2022

Memphis the Musical - July 22 - 31, 2022

Lincoln Park will kick off their season in the MainStage Theater with Disney's Newsies. "Open the gates and seize the day!" Inspired by the Newsboy Strike of 1899, this Tony Award Winning, high-energy musical is perfect for the entire family. With show-stopping dance numbers and a score by Alan Menken (Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tangled), this uplifting story will leave you feeling like the "King of New York!" October 8-10, and 15-17.

Up next on the MainStage, it's "happily ever after with a little flavor!" A brand-new show, based on the Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical features favorite songs like "Rotten to the Core" and "Chillin' Like a Villain", as Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay show you all the "Ways to be Wicked." November 12-14, and 19-21.

Learn the true meaning of the Christmas spirit in our season's first BlackBox Theater feature of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. The true story of a remarkable moment in history when Allied and German soldiers put down their weapons and celebrated Christmas together. In this moving play, woven together with letters, poems, war documents, and songs, experience the true embodiment of peace on earth and good will toward men. December 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19.

The magic of Lincoln Park's longest running holiday tradition is better than ever with this year's production of The Nutcracker. New choreography and exciting scenic elements make this Tchaikovsky classic the perfect addition to your holiday season. December 9-12.

Be completely transported to the Regency era in England for the ultimate romantic comedy with Pride & Prejudice. Based on the classic Jane Austen novel, the story of the independent-minded Elizabeth and haughty Mr. Darcy comes to life on the Lincoln Park stage. February 11-13, and 18-20, 2022.

Two thirds rhythm and one third soul... swing is more than a type of music - it is a state of mind! Featuring spectacular dance numbers, a live, on-stage swing band, plus chart-topping hits, Swing! A Musical Dance Spectacular explores and celebrates the musical movement that swept the nation. March 11-13.

Save the date for the first ever Lincoln Park Surprise Bonus Musical! Stay tuned for more details to come - it is promised to be worth the wait! April 29-30, and May 1, 6-8.

Voted the best musical of the 20th century by Time Magazine, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel is a giant in musical theatre. This haunting love story about a tragic anti-hero, and the wife and child he leaves behind, features some of the most powerful music ever written for the stage. Declared to be his favorite by composer Richard Rodgers, this magical and majestic classic embodies both the grey areas of life and the Golden Age of Broadway. June 17-19, and 24-26.

Memphis The Musical is a roof-raising rock 'n roll journey that takes you behind the curtain into the nightclubs where a musical movement was born. With an original score written by Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, Memphis transports audiences to the 1950's South through irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love between a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer on the verge of her big break. July 22-24, and 29-31.

All evening performances begin at 7:30 pm, with weekend matinees beginning at 2:00 pm.

Lincoln Park has unveiled a brand-new website featuring new ticketing software, patron portal access, and online merchandise sales to make the experience of their patrons easier than ever before. With many of these changes brought on by the pandemic and changes in how businesses operate, Lincoln Park ensures that every patron will receive even better customer service than before. Subscription Packages save patrons up to 15% off the regular ticket price and will go on sale Monday, July 26 at 9:00 am. Single tickets will go on sale Monday, August 30. Renew your subscription package or become a subscriber by calling the Box Office at (724) 576-4644. For more information on subscriptions packages, visit www.LincolnParkArts.org.