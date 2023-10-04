Interact Theatre Company Presents SELLING KABUL A Regional Premiere Production

This fall, InterAct Theatre Company brings the regional premiere of SELLING KABUL to Center City, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Jude Sandy. The play follows Taroon, a former interpreter for the U.S. military, who is hiding from the Taliban in his sister's apartment while he awaits the arrival of a promised American visa. But on the eve of his son's birth, he is determined to visit his wife and newborn child, putting his entire family in grave and immediate danger.

Performances run October 27th - November 19th at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. Preview nights even feature free ice cream from Scoop DeVille (October 27 - Nov. 1). For tickets and showtimes, visit Click Here

As a company dedicated to civic discourse, InterAct hosts discussions for audience members after every Wednesday and Thursday non-preview performance, facilitated by Artistic Director Seth Rozin. Following the Sunday non-preview matinees, Literary Manager Charlotte Martin hosts a moderated conversation with expert speakers digging into the themes of SELLING KABUL. Guests include Ahmad Q. Munhazim, Assistant Professor of Global Studies at Thomas Jefferson University and Wazhmah Osman, a filmmaker and assistant professor in the Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University.

The talented production team includes: Hunter Smith (Stage Manager), Humaira Ghilzai (Dramaturg), Dirk Durossette (Scenic Designer), LeVonne Lindsay (Costume Designer), Lindsay Stevens (Lighting Designer), Ryk Lewis (Sound Designer), Props Manager Cole Zwilling (Props Manager), and Valden Kamph (Production Manager).