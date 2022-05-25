Indigo Girls, Herman's Hermits, The Commodores and More To Headline Bristol Riverside Theatre's 2022 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest

Bristol Riverside Theatre's William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest is returning to the Bristol Township Amphitheater with a line-up that will literally rock audiences through the decades. This summer's concert series is bigger and better than ever, with performances announced from The Commodores (July 15), Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with special guest Eddie Holman (July 16), Indigo Girls (August 25), 70's Flashback (August 26), and culminating with Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone (September 9-10). All shows will be held at Bristol Township's outdoor amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $35 for general admission and $65 for premium admission. Premium admission includes seating in front of the stage with chairs. General admission is bring your own chair and/or blanket. For tickets and additional information, visit brtstage.org or call 215-785-0100.

"We're building on the success from last year's William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest with bigger and more recognizable acts," said BRT Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar. "Our goal is to welcome more people to the big party in the park at the Bristol Township Amphitheater. We'll also be selling wine and beer at every concert, so you'll be able to reconnect with this incredible music while relaxing with a few drinks under the summer stars. It's going to be a huge summer-long party and everyone is invited!"

William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest was Bristol Riverside Theatre's grand return to the stage last year with outdoor music shows. The inaugural line-up included Take 6, 70s Flashback, and The Doo Wop Project, as well as Bristol Riverside Theatre's summertime self-produced shows under direction of former BRT Artistic Director Keith Baker and starring Broadway and regional musical theatre stars. In 2022, the nationally renowned guest acts are back outside and ready to rock the night away under the Bucks County stars, while the self-produced shows return back in the air-conditioned theatre at BRT.

For year two, look for a summer-long celebration of music over the decades with something for every generation. On top of the big name acts, this year the festival will also expand by adding beer, wine and other concessions for sale, plus new premium seating for the ultimate concert experience.

The full line-up for this summer is listed below with a summary of each show. All shows are now officially on sale!

The Commodores

Friday, July 15, 2022

8:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/the-commodores/

Tickets $45-75

One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores' Walter "Clyde" Orange, James Dean "JD" Nicholas and William "WAK" King have influenced both artists young and old and in all genres with their classic songs. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, The Commodores went on to sell over 60 million records for Motown. With hits like "Machine Gun" and "Sail On", The Commodores became proven artists. For five decades, they have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores aren't just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song "Brick House," The Commodores have created a foundation that just won't budge.



"We are thrilled to kick off the outdoor series with The Commodores," said Kaissar."With hits like "Brick House," "Easy," "Nightshift" and "Three Times a Lady," it's going to be a magical night of great music."

Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with special guest Eddie Holman

Saturday, July 16, 2022

7:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/russell-thompkins-jr-the-new-stylistics/

Tickets $35-75



Philadelphia's own Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with special guest Eddie Holman bring their hits to the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest. Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics gained international fame and recognition with such hits as "Betcha by Golly Wow," "You Make Me Feel Brand New," and "You Are Everything". Eddie Holman is best known for his 1970 hit songs "Hey There Lonely Girl," "This Can't be True," and "Cathy Called."



Thompkins Jr. and Holman live in Jenkintown and are local stars. Kaissar was thrilled to bring the two local favorites home again to area music fans!



"When I invited them to play our amphitheater in Bristol Township, they jumped at the chance," said Kaissar. "They love playing for local audiences. Everyone says to me, "why do I know Eddie Holman?" This always gives me the excuse to sing, "Hey There, Lonely Girl." That's when everyone has their AHA moment. - and of course The Stylistics sing "Betcha By Golly Wow" and "Break Up to Make Up.""

Indigo Girls

Thursday August 25, 2022



8:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/indigo-girls/

Tickets $55-85

Indigo Girls' debut album sold over two million copies under the power of singles "Closer to Fine" and "Kid Fears" and turned the Indigo Girls into one of the most successful folk duos in history. Over a thirty-five-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, the Grammy-winning duo has recorded sixteen studio albums (seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum), sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following.

The theatre was thrilled with the Indigo Girls' commitment to having an impact on the communities they perform in. When Kaissar explained what the last few years were like, the famous duo decided to play an exclusive concert in Bristol.



"They don't like to book any old gig, they enjoy making a difference by playing for communities that really need and appreciate them," said Kaissar. "I explained some of the challenges that Bristol and the surrounding areas have faced in the last few years and they wanted to come perform for us. They chose to give us an exclusive concert over other venues in the area that really wanted them. We're very excited to present the Indigo Girls. As artists, they're spectacular, but as human beings, they're even more incredible."

70's Flashback

Friday August 26, 2022



8:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/70s-flashback/

Tickets $35



From The Rolling Stones & David Bowie to Fleetwood Mac & Earth, Wind, & Fire, 70's Flashback invites you to step back in time, as they bring to life the soundtrack of a generation. Their high energy, show-stopping performance will have you singing along to every iconic lyric, dancing in the aisles, and re-living the promise of the grooviest music ever written.



70's Flashback returns after bringing audiences back to the 70s and being the sleeper hit of last summer's Music Fest.

"We're also excited to bring them back," said Kaissar. "They were a sleeper hit last summer. Audiences couldn't help but get out of their seats and gather at the front of the stage to dance the night away to all the great tunes from the 70s. It was a sight to behold last summer, and we can't wait to recreate it this year."

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

Friday, September 9 & Saturday, September 10, 2022



8:00pm

https://www.brtstage.org/shows/hermans-hermits-starring-peter-noone/

Tickets $35-75



Legendary 60s pop band Herman's Hermits, starring Peter Noone, hits the stage at the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022. His classic hits include "I'm Into Something Good," "Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter," "I'm Henry VIII, I Am," "Silhouettes," "Can't You Hear My Heartbeat," "Just A Little Bit Better," "Wonderful World," "There's A Kind of Hush," "A Must To Avoid," "Listen People," "The End of the World" and "Dandy." Herman's Hermits sold over sixty million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. The Hermits were twice named Cashbox's "Entertainer of the Year." Noone has a legion of faithful fans (known as "Noonatics") whose loyalty is unparalleled.



"I don't think people understand just how many hits Peter Noone created with Herman's Hermits," said Kaissar. "Audiences know songs like "Something Tells Me I'm Into Something Good," "There's a Kind of Hush," Henry the VIII, I Am," and "Hold On." I've never seen Peter Noone live, but I'm told he is an incredible showman and always leaves his audience wanting more. I can't wait for him to be on the amphitheater stage."

All of the above national and touring shows are outdoors at the Bristol Township Amphitheater.

For long-time BRT music fans, the self-produced concerts are also back and they move inside this summer, on the BRT stage at 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA. Those shows include Golden Oldies (June 16 to June 26), Iconic Ladies of Song (July 21 to July 31), and Classic Broadway (August 18 to August 28). For those traditional shows, stay tuned for announcements that will include performers and songs.

"It's going to be a killer summer," said Kaissar. "It's the kind of lift that we all need. Good music, good drinks and a great night out!"

Tickets and subscriptions are available now on brtstage.org.