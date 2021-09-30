Hershey Theatre Announces 2022 Broadway Series

Hershey Theatre announced today the Broadway shows taking the stage at the historic venue as part of its 2022 season.

The 2022 Broadway Series programming includes:

"Fiddler on the Roof," March 15-20, 2022

"Hairspray," May 3-8, 2022

"Anastasia," July 26-31, 2022

The optional attraction for the 2022 Broadway Series is "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," on February 24, 2022.

Single tickets will be available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com starting December 17 at 10 a.m. Broadway Series Subscriptions will be available starting at $79.

Kicking off the series on March 15-20, 2022, is the beloved "Fiddler on the Roof." Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a masterpiece to life as "Fiddler on the Roof" visits cities across North America, including Hershey, Pa. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. This production raises its cup to joy! To love! To life! For more information, please visit www.FiddlerMusical.com.

You Can't Stop the Beat! "Hairspray," Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour and headed to Hershey Theatre on May 3-8, 2022. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," "Hairspray" is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring "Hairspray" to a new generation of theater audiences. Don't miss this "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy" (The New Yorker). Learn more about "Hairspray" at www.HairsprayTour.com.

The romantic and adventure-filled new musical "Anastasia" is at home in Hershey at last on July 26-31, 2022. This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. Head to www.AnastasiaTheMusical.com for more information on the show.

For one night only, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," will take the stage on February 24, 2022. She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. Learn more about the show at www.TheDonnaSummerMusical.com.

For more information on the upcoming Broadway shows and subscriptions, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.