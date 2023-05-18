Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

“An American Salute” begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre Photo 2 Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre
Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 3 Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Review: HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN at Reclaim Artist Collective At Gamut Theatre Photo 4 Review: HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN at Reclaim Artist Collective At Gamut Theatre

Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with the 20th annual free concert on the lawn of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. "An American Salute" begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023. There is no rain date for the concert.

Complimentary beverages will be provided by the Hershey Medical Center, Filson Water and PepsiCO. Food and drink will be available for purchase from food trucks parked along the perimeter of the crowd. Guests may also bring their own food and drinks.

"We are excited to kick off the Fourth of July holiday with our annual concert on the lawn of the Medical Center," said Hershey Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Susan Cort. "We are proud to be a part of our community's celebration of our nation's birth and look forward to sharing our music at this free concert," she added.

The first half of the concert is titled "A Year in the Life of Hershey Symphony," featuring music that is reflective of the genres of music played throughout a typical symphony season, which includes a Broadway medley, a movie theme, a light classical work by Brahms, the 1812 overture by Tchaikovsky, and even a Christmas song in June. The second half will be "An American Salute," featuring Hershey Symphony Orchestra vocalists as they celebrate America and provide a special tribute to the military.

The concert is under the direction of Dr. Bob Sproul and is sponsored by Hershey Medical Center and the Hershey Symphony Orchestra with support from The Hershey Lodge, Filson Water, and PepsiCo. Parking is free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the orchestra. Learn more about the Hershey Symphony at HersheySymphony.org.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Audiences can experience this challenging play at Gettysburg Community Theatre through May 21st.The cast and crew at Gettysburg Community Theatre creates an intense experience that forces us to ask hard questions about how we view ourselves, others, and our world.

Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre Photo
Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre

What did our critic think of HOLES at The Belmont Theatre?

Gretna Theatre to Present Family Series This Summer Photo
Gretna Theatre to Present Family Series This Summer

Gretna Theatre will present four Family Series productions this summer at Mt. Gretna Playhouse. Each event is at 11:00 am on a summer Saturday morning, and sure to be fun for the whole family! Three of four performances will feature the 2023 Acting Apprentice Class, including Kayla Bassoff, Gerson Malave, Cassie Molloy, Tyler Shadle, Jeremiah Rosado, and Olivia Whitner.

Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present RICHARD III for 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in Photo
Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present RICHARD III for 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park

Gamut Theatre's Harrisburg Shakespeare Company will present the 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park: Richard III. This production runs June 2-17, 2023 - Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 PM. Admission is entirely free.


More Hot Stories For You

Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical CenterHershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Touchstone's Annual FRESH VOICES Showcase Features The MFA Class Of 2024Touchstone's Annual FRESH VOICES Showcase Features The MFA Class Of 2024
Gretna Theatre to Present Family Series This SummerGretna Theatre to Present Family Series This Summer
Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present RICHARD III for 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in the ParkHarrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present RICHARD III for 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (6/15-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# friend of Dorothy
Pharmacy Theatre (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland
Gretna Theatre (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruby
Chambersburg Community Theatre (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Gretna Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Belmont Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Together Off-Broadway: Merman & Martin
Gretna Theatre (7/22-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You