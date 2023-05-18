Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with the 20th annual free concert on the lawn of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. "An American Salute" begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023. There is no rain date for the concert.

Complimentary beverages will be provided by the Hershey Medical Center, Filson Water and PepsiCO. Food and drink will be available for purchase from food trucks parked along the perimeter of the crowd. Guests may also bring their own food and drinks.

"We are excited to kick off the Fourth of July holiday with our annual concert on the lawn of the Medical Center," said Hershey Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Susan Cort. "We are proud to be a part of our community's celebration of our nation's birth and look forward to sharing our music at this free concert," she added.

The first half of the concert is titled "A Year in the Life of Hershey Symphony," featuring music that is reflective of the genres of music played throughout a typical symphony season, which includes a Broadway medley, a movie theme, a light classical work by Brahms, the 1812 overture by Tchaikovsky, and even a Christmas song in June. The second half will be "An American Salute," featuring Hershey Symphony Orchestra vocalists as they celebrate America and provide a special tribute to the military.

The concert is under the direction of Dr. Bob Sproul and is sponsored by Hershey Medical Center and the Hershey Symphony Orchestra with support from The Hershey Lodge, Filson Water, and PepsiCo. Parking is free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the orchestra. Learn more about the Hershey Symphony at HersheySymphony.org.