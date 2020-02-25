Hershey Area Playhouse Will Offer Musical Theatre Class for Students in Grades 4 to 12

Hershey Area Playhouse will offer a musical theatre class for students in grades 4 to 12. Back for its second year, the one-month class will run from March 14 to April 4 and introduce students to the songs of Broadway musicals.

The level of challenge fits the needs of the group so that this introduction is a positive experience for all. Classes consist of a brief warmup, learning the repertoire of Broadway show tunes, acting and staging techniques and choreography. Each student will work independently on an audition song after learning the "dos and dont's" of auditioning.

A professional photographer will be coming in to do a head shot that is theirs to keep and use. The students will also get help creating a resume for auditions. They will also work as a team while they complete an ensemble number, which consists of auditioning for solos, learning choreography, and performing during the final class to share what they've learned with family and friends.

The Saturday classes will be held at the Hershey Area Playhouse on the campus of Country Meadows - Cherry Drive in Hershey on Saturdays. Classes for grades 4 to 6 will run from 9 to noon. Grades 7 to 12 will attend class from 1 to 4 pm.

For pricing information or to reserve a spot, please visit www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com/. Registration is now open and spots are offered on a first come first served basis.





