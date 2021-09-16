Hershey Area Playhouse Presents WILL CURRY PLAYS BROADWAY A Cabaret Experience On October 16

The Hershey Area Playhouse is presenting Will Curry Plays Broadway: A Cabaret Experience, featuring the musical talents of Will Curry, violinist and musical director. The performance will be held at the Playhouse on Saturday, October 16 at 7 pm.

Renowned Broadway musician and Hershey native, Curry will be performing in a unique cabaret experience. Featuring some of Broadway's greatest hits, Curry serenades with his violin while giving a glimpse behind the curtain, revealing tales and mishaps of his years of experience on Broadway and beyond. With songs from Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Miss Saigon, My Fair Lady, and the Wizard of Oz, Curry will take you on his journey from life in Chocolatetown, USA, to the bright lights of Broadway.

"I am thrilled to come back to my hometown to share stories from my time on Broadway," says Curry.

Curry has enjoyed a diverse career as a conductor, violist, violinist, educator and orchestrator. He was recently the music director and conductor of the Miss Saigon national tour, and previously held the positions of violist/assistant conductor with the Broadway revivals of My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, Fiddler on the Roof, and Les Misérables. Prior to New York, he was the associate conductor for the Mirvish's Les Misérables and the assistant conductor/concertmaster for the Les Misérables national tour.

Broadway World said of Curry, ""Will Curry plays with dexterity and vigor, performing with an intensity and passion that ensures a most memorable night of theater."

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. To purchase tickets for Will Curry Plays Broadway, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com.