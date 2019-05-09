Hershey Area Playhouse Presents SPRING AWAKENING

Hershey Area Playhouse presents the Dark Night Production Spring Awakening. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

Spring Awakening debuted on Broadway in 2006 and is a groundbreaking musical that revolves around teenage angst, sexual awakening, and the power of asking questions. Director Nicholas V. Ecker had the honor of being a part of Shippensburg University's production in the spring of 2016 where he was on staff as music director and played Georg. He also wrote his senior thesis on this show, comparing the original play of the same name and the musical to the backdrop of Aristotle's six themes of theatre.

"Our musical adds a sense of fluidity to it that other shows lack, with our students never leaving the stage and remaining an ever-present body on stage. Our students will become the set and scenery pieces as the show progresses. This allows the show to feel like one big scene. Pay close attention to the costume choices of the students, too, as they will tell their own story," Ecker said. "As a bonus, we are also paying homage to the Deaf West production of Spring Awakening by incorporating American Sign Language in our musical numbers. "

The actors that bring this alt rock musical to life are: Ben Eisenhour as Melchior, Emilie Leyes as Wendla, Sean Reynolds as Moritz, Amanda Viands as Ilse, Travis Gipe as Hänschen, Shelby Snyder as Martha, Schreiber as Georg, Kaylor Long as Ernst, Jason Pecho as Otto, Sylvia Garner as Anna, Elena Rossetto as Thea, Bob Eisenhour as Adult Male, and Larissa Curcio as Adult Female.

In addition to Ecker, the production team for Spring Awakening include Jilly Harris, Producer & Costume Designer; Julia Pickard, Stage Manager; Kelley Hertzler, Choreographer; Alan Cid, Sound Tech & Costuming Assistant; Colleen Barno, Lighting Tech. Members of the pit orchestra include Ecker as Pit Director & Piano; Justin Kripas, Guitar; Thomas Carley, Bass Guitar; Morgan Hackett & Erin Marshall, Violin; Mo Paige, Cello; Michael Blasser, Percussion

Experience Spring Awakening, running one week only from May 16-19, 2019. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performance begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $23 and $10 for student rush. Tickets are available by visiting www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse's box office at 717-533-8525.





