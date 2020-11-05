Hershey Area Playhouse Hosts Give Back To Broadway Workshop

This workshop will be on Monday, November 16, beginning at 7 pm.

Hershey Area Playhouse announces the next in its series of unique workshops, partnering with professionals who are currently displaced by the closing of Broadway. The Give Back to Broadway workshops pair the Playhouse with professionals from the Great White Way to benefit both.

Up next, on Monday, November 16 at 7 pm, international stage actors-and Hershey residents when they are not on tour-Jane Brockman Shew and Tim Shew will be sharing career highlights, tips for budding dramatic youth, and more. This power couple has starred in Les Miserables (Tim), Wicked (Jane), and together in the most recent tour of Hello Dolly.

Tickets to participate in the live workshop are $10, benefiting the actors and the Playhouse. If you cannot make the live event, it will be available to stream during the month of November and December.

Previously, the Playhouse welcomed Hamilton costume designer Jennifer Raskopf. The recorded session with Raskopf is still available at the Hershey Area Playhouse website, https://www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com/2020-season.

This workshop will be on Monday, November 16, beginning at 7 pm. Proceeds will be divided between the special guest and the Playhouse.

To register for the Give Back to Broadway workshop, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com and visit the Tickets page. Cost is $10. All ticket holders will be sent a link to the online meeting; where they will sign in with the name under which you make the purchase for security reasons.

