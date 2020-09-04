Hershey Area Playhouse Features HAMILTON Costume Designer in GIVE BACK TO BROADWAY Workshop

Jennifer Raskopf will be featured on on September 14.

Hershey Area Playhouse is continuing its Give Back to Broadway Workshop, partnering with professionals who are currently displaced by the closing of Broadway. Up next, on September 14, Jennifer Raskopf, assistant costume designer on Hamilton, will be the featured guest.

Raskopf has been an assistant costume designer on Hamilton since 2015, and worked as an assistant on several other Broadway shows, national tours, and concert productions such as Drood, Catch Me If You Can, Pippin, Leap of Faith, Shrek, Sweeney Todd, and Guys & Dolls. During breaks from that work, she recently designed Convention at the Irondale Theater in Brooklyn and Music City at Cape Fear Regional Theater. She has her MFA in stage design from SMU in Dallas, TX, and her BA in theatre from SUNY New Paltz.

The Give Back to Broadway workshops pair the Playhouse with professionals from the Great White Way to benefit both. Workshop attendees have access to experts in a variety of fields, from orchestra, costumes, acting, dance, and much more. In each online session, Broadway professionals will share what they do, how they learned and honed their expertise and how young people can pursue a career. There will also be a question and answer component.

This workshop will be on September 14, beginning at 7 pm. Programming lasts 60 to 90 minutes. You can purchase "tickets" to access the workshop for $10 per household through hersheyareaplayhouse.com. Proceeds will be divided between the special guest and the Playhouse.

To register for the Give Back to Broadway workshop, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com. Cost is $10. All ticket holders will be sent a link to the online meeting; where they will sign in with the name under which you make the purchase for security reasons.

