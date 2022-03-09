Hershey Area Playhouse Announces Summer Camp Schedule

Hershey Area Playhouse will offer several summer camps for students in grades 1 to 12. The June Performance Camp will run from Monday to Friday at the Playhouse, from June 13 to 24 with evening performance on June 24. The Gardens Summer Theatre Camp will run Monday to Friday at the Hershey Gardens and the Playhouse from July 11 to 22 with a performance on Friday, July 22 at noon. Registration opens on March 15 at hersheyareaplayhouse.com.

June Performance Camp

Dates: Monday-Friday, June 13 to 24, with evening performance June 24

Grades 1-3: 9 to 10:30 am; $140 plus registration fees

Grades 4-6: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm; $180 plus registration fees

Grades 7-12: 1:30 to 4:30 pm; $250 plus registration fees

Each class will prepare and present a scripted show, created or chosen by the lead teachers. Each student will have the opportunity to audition, be cast in the show, memorize lines, learn blocking and staging, and finally perform for friends and family members. No prior experience is necessary. Qualified teachers for the Theatre Academy will educate, support and encourage your student to play their role to the best of their abilities and have a great time doing it.

The camp will meet in-person at the Playhouse every day. The Hershey Area Playhouse is committed to providing a safe learning and performing space for students, parents, and staff. All programs will adhere to CDC and Playhouse safety guidelines.

Gardens Summer Theatre Camp

Dates: Monday-Friday, July 11 to 22 from 9 am to noon, with a performance at noon on July 22 at the Hershey Gardens in the outdoor theater in the Kids Garden. Monday rehearsals take place at the Playhouse; Tuesday through Friday rehearsals are at the Hershey Gardens.

Grades 4-8: $275 plus registration fees. As part of the camp fee, two tickets for the Gardens will be given to each registered family for the Friday performance.

Once again the Hershey Area Playhouse will partner with the Hershey Gardens to offer a special two-week camp for 4th-8th graders. Students meet at the Playhouse on Mondays and at the Hershey Gardens Tuesdays through Fridays. The camp will meet in the Education Center for an indoor space and outside in the outdoor theater and surroundings. Once auditions are complete, the cast of Robin Hood, written by our own Jennifer Feldser, will begin rehearsals in "Sherwood Forest." The show will be complete with memorized lines, blocking and sword fighting. We will add costumes, props and small set pieces for a polished performance in only two weeks.

Only 30 campers will be cast in the show, so register early. Please make sure your child can attend every day of the camp before registering. The camp will meet in-person at the Playhouse and the Hershey Gardens. The Hershey Area Playhouse is committed to providing a safe learning and performing space for students, parents, and staff. All programs will adhere to CDC and Playhouse safety guidelines.

Registration information

Registration opens on March 15. Registration information can be found at the Playhouse website www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com in the Theatre Academy section. The appropriate age group is based on the grade the student will be going into in the fall. Cut off for registration is May 27 or when the classes are filled.

The Hershey Area Playhouse is located at 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, PA 17033 on the campus of Country Meadows. For more information on the camps, please contact Jill Panyard, jillpanyard@gmail.com.