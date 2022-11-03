Harvest Fest Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park This Month
The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Celebrate another bountiful year with everything fall. Vendors selling honey, kitchen items, games, toys, decorated and make and take gourds, and face painting sessions will be on hand. Colonial trades, dancing, and cooking will also be demonstrated. Kids can experience pumpkin bowling, sack races, and other colonial themed games. Tours of the Ring House (Washington's Headquarters) are at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, and tours of the Gilpin House are at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM. Admission is $8.00 for adults; $7.00 for Seniors, AAA, AARP; and $5.00 for Youth (ages 3-11).
Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.
For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
