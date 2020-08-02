Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harrisburg Improv Theatre Unveils Black Lives Matter Mural

Article Pixel Aug. 2, 2020  
Harrisburg Improv Theatre Unveils Black Lives Matter Mural

Harrisburg Improv Theatre recently unveiled a Black Lives Matter mural on Saturday morning, CBS 21 News reports. Activists came to see the unveiling, and wrote positive affirmations on the mural.

Mike Fitzgerald, the artist behind the mural, explained the importance of the message and why it means so much to the community.

"Well, it's not only what happened to George Floyd, it's what happened through the history of this country," Fitzgerald said. "People are fed up, they're angry. It's not just black people, it's all people."

Read the original story and see clips of the mural at CBS 21 News.


Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Cheyenne Jackson Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • Movie Theaters in Dalian, China Closed Again Just Days After Re-Opening
  • The Development Process Of A Moving Light' And More Among New HARMAN Live Workshops