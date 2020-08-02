Harrisburg Improv Theatre Unveils Black Lives Matter Mural

Harrisburg Improv Theatre recently unveiled a Black Lives Matter mural on Saturday morning, CBS 21 News reports. Activists came to see the unveiling, and wrote positive affirmations on the mural.

Mike Fitzgerald, the artist behind the mural, explained the importance of the message and why it means so much to the community.

"Well, it's not only what happened to George Floyd, it's what happened through the history of this country," Fitzgerald said. "People are fed up, they're angry. It's not just black people, it's all people."

Read the original story and see clips of the mural at CBS 21 News.

