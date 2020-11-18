Gretna Theatre to Stream Vanessa Williams in Concert Live To Your Home!

Gretna Theatre announced today that it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations in the country (one of only two in Pennsylvania) presenting critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams in a special live streamed virtual concert, Live from the West Side, on December 5, 2020

Virtual passes are available for Vanessa Williams : Live from the West Side for only $30. All passes can be purchased 24/7 at Gretnatheatre.org, and include access to the livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream after the broadcast ends. Proceeds from Vanessa Williams' concert will support sustaining the community that produces and presents live professional theatre that engages, transforms, entertains and educates.

Executive Producer Brian Kurtas states "in an ode to one of Vanessa Williams' most famous song lyrics, we are excited to 'save the best for last' in 2020 by bringing a Grammy-, Tony-, and Emmy- Nominated superstar to your home. You're not going to find this on Netflix or Hulu. Gretna Theatre as a Pennsylvania arts hub is proudly still here, and has been bringing programs in new ways to continue serving the community and ensuring that live theatre still has a place in our lives - even if it's temporarily behind a screen."

The concert, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan's West Side and delivered online right to your home! It will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from her life. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream!

The livestream, which is a co-production with Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, is being shared by 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

ABOUT Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today. Having sold millions of records worldwide, Vanessa has also achieved numerous #1 and Top 10 hits on various Billboard Album and Singles charts: Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult Contemporary, Holiday, Latin, Gospel and Jazz.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards and 3 Satellite Awards. Her platinum single "Colors of the Wind," from the Disney's Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Vanessa is a strong advocate for equal rights, especially concerning the LGBTQ+ community and minorities. She was honored with the Human Rights Campaign "Ally for Equality" Award for her humanitarian contributions. Vanessa also achieved a career pinnacle with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.

Vanessa's autobiography, "You Have No Idea," co-written with her mother Helen Williams, was a New York Times Best Seller in 2012. Her recent Broadway credits include co-starring with Cicely Tyson in The Trip to Bountiful, (the #1 play of the 2013 season), After Midnight (2014), and a special limited engagement in Hey, Look Me Over at New York City Center in 2018. Vanessa was recently in previews for Josie Rourke's City of Angels in London's West End, when production was suddenly forced to pause due to COVID19.

Vanessa is the mother of four - Melanie, Jillian, Devin and Sasha. Her charitable endeavors are many and varied, embracing and supporting such organizations as Concerts for America, Special Olympics and several others as well as the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation.

Vanessa is one of the world's most accomplished concert artists, appearing regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world, most recently with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center.

