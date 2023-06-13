Gretna Theatre Presents TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN

Meredith Beck and Sarah J. Gafgen bring these iconic personalities back to the stage in their upbeat toe-tapper.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo 3 Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL At Various Harrisburg Venues Photo 4 Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL At Various Harrisburg Venues

Gretna Theatre Presents TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN

Gretna Theatre Presents TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN

Always wished you could experience the authentic joy of Broadway royalty Ethel Merman and Mary Martin? Join us this month as Meredith Beck and Sarah J. Gafgen bring these iconic personalities back to the stage in their upbeat toe-tapper that shares the lives and careers of these show biz luminaries and off-stage friends. 

Peek behind the Broadway curtains at their personal lives and the challenges of friendship, especially as women in their time, while celebrating an acclaimed song list, including "I Got Rhythm," "The Sound of Music," "Cockeyed Optimist," "Hello, Dolly!" and more. The Philadelphia Inquirer calls it "An evocative tribute to Ethel Merman & Mary Martin.”

Looking for dinner before the show? Gretna Theatre is partnering with Porch & Pantry to offer a scrumptious prix fixe menu of either a Prime Rib Dinner or vegetarian Lemon Pappardelle Pasta before the 7:30pm showing on Saturday, June 24. There will be 5:00pm and 5:30pm dinner seatings, and space is limited. Tickets for this offering can be purchased only through the Gretna Theatre box office. Call 717-964-3627 for details.

Together Off-Broadway: Merman & Martin is one weekend only! June 22 - 25, 2023 at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. For tickets and showtimes, visit Click Here 

Meredith Beck (she/her, Martin) is a Philadelphia based theatre artist & private vocal coach. She has worked with Bristol Riverside Theatre, Act II Playhouse, Merry-Go-Round, Bucks County Playhouse, Media, Hedgerow, Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts and 11th Hour Theatre among others. Most recent credits include Elsa Schraeder (The Sound of Music), and Lulu (Cabaret). Favorite roles include:Nellie Forbush (South Pacific), Sally Bowles (Cabaret), Martha Jefferon (1776) Eliza Doolittle (My Fair Lady) and, of course, representing the legendary Mary Martin alongside her real life Ethel Merman, Sarah Gafgen in Together Off-Broadway! Creating this show has been a labor of love and Meredith is thrilled to continue to share the stories of women who were incredibly talented, wonderful friends, and radiant human beings. In addition to her theater credits, Meredith serves on the Council for Actors Equity Association and is the founder/flautist of Celtic Trio, The Galway Girls! @thegalwaygirls *recordings on Apple Music and Spotify. BFA Ithaca College www.meredithbeck.com

Sarah J. Gafgen (she/her, Merman) is a Philadelphia based theatre artist and in addition to performing and teaching she is currently the Managing Director of Mainstage Center for the Arts in Blackwood, NJ. Sarah has worked with The Walnut Street Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Act II Playhouse, and Hedgerow Theatre among others. In addition to creating this show and representing Ethel Merman alongside her longtime friend, Meredith Beck some favorite roles have been Annie Oakley (Annie Get Your Gun), Emma Goldman (Ragtime), Miss Maudie (To Kill a Mockingbird), and Edith (Pirates of Penzance), among others. Sarah loves delivering joy with Classic Singing Telegram and The Live Entertainment Co. Proud member of the Actor's Equity Association. www.sarahjgafgen.com

Michael Medvidik (he/him, Music Director) received his Bachelor's in Music Education from West Chester University in 2006 and has been working as a music educator for the last 17 years. From 2006 to 2014, he worked as a music director, accompanist, and performer for various productions in the Philadelphia area including at the Wilmington Drama League, the Barnstormers Theater in Ridley Park, the Broadway Theater of Pitman in New Jersey, and many more. From 2014 to 2019 Michael served as the Assistant Artistic Director for the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus in Columbus, Ohio. In 2019, Michael moved back to the Philadelphia area and, until now, has focused his attention to his teaching. He would like to thank Sarah and Meredith for asking him to join this production, his family for their never ending support, and his husband Paul for being there every step of the way.

Gretna Theatre is one of south-central Pennsylvania's few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America. Gretna Theatre is located in the arts/resort community of Mt. Gretna, PA where theatre has been produced at this same location since 1927!  The original Playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as the centerpiece of the newly-created Pennsylvania Chautauqua. Gretna Theatre is a non-profit organization producing exciting theatrical productions in conjunction with the professional unions of Actors' Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers. Many Broadway stars have performed at Gretna Theatre - including Bernadette Peters, Charlton Heston, Faith Prince, Laurie Beechman, and Sally Struthers.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: DRINKING HABITS at Hanover Little Theater Photo
Review: DRINKING HABITS at Hanover Little Theater

Hanover Little Theater has been bringing fun and funny entertainment to the area for almost 75 years.  Drinking Habits is a respectable addition to that long and accomplished history.

2
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrights Photo
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrights

“In the Heights” will introduce you to the complicated lives of the neighbors in Washington Heights of Upper Manhattan, New York City. You will meet Usnavi De La Vega. He is played by Louis Salazar, and I was amazed by his talent handling the difficult music style in the show. His love interest is Vanessa, played by the equally talented Tshyona Dagnachew. His cousin Sonny is played by Rio Gonzalez who brings the comedic talent that makes you love and root for the character. His grandmother, Abuela Claudia, is played by Danara Muldrow. She brings the warmth needed for the neighborhood matriarch.

3
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE To Illuminate Hershey Theatre This Winter Photo
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE To Illuminate Hershey Theatre This Winter

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m..

4
Get The Led Out Comes to The Majestic Theater Next Month Photo
Get The Led Out Comes to The Majestic Theater Next Month

Get the Led Out (GTLO), a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will make their Gettysburg debut at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone
TAFE (Theatre Arts For Everyone) (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Great Balls of Fire
Gretna Theatre (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Belmont Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruby
Chambersburg Community Theatre (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Theatre Harrisburg - Krevsky Center (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clinical Trials
Pharmacy Theatre (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You