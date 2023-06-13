Gretna Theatre Presents TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN

Always wished you could experience the authentic joy of Broadway royalty Ethel Merman and Mary Martin? Join us this month as Meredith Beck and Sarah J. Gafgen bring these iconic personalities back to the stage in their upbeat toe-tapper that shares the lives and careers of these show biz luminaries and off-stage friends.

Peek behind the Broadway curtains at their personal lives and the challenges of friendship, especially as women in their time, while celebrating an acclaimed song list, including "I Got Rhythm," "The Sound of Music," "Cockeyed Optimist," "Hello, Dolly!" and more. The Philadelphia Inquirer calls it "An evocative tribute to Ethel Merman & Mary Martin.”

Looking for dinner before the show? Gretna Theatre is partnering with Porch & Pantry to offer a scrumptious prix fixe menu of either a Prime Rib Dinner or vegetarian Lemon Pappardelle Pasta before the 7:30pm showing on Saturday, June 24. There will be 5:00pm and 5:30pm dinner seatings, and space is limited. Tickets for this offering can be purchased only through the Gretna Theatre box office. Call 717-964-3627 for details.

Together Off-Broadway: Merman & Martin is one weekend only! June 22 - 25, 2023 at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. For tickets and showtimes, visit Click Here

Meredith Beck (she/her, Martin) is a Philadelphia based theatre artist & private vocal coach. She has worked with Bristol Riverside Theatre, Act II Playhouse, Merry-Go-Round, Bucks County Playhouse, Media, Hedgerow, Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts and 11th Hour Theatre among others. Most recent credits include Elsa Schraeder (The Sound of Music), and Lulu (Cabaret). Favorite roles include:Nellie Forbush (South Pacific), Sally Bowles (Cabaret), Martha Jefferon (1776) Eliza Doolittle (My Fair Lady) and, of course, representing the legendary Mary Martin alongside her real life Ethel Merman, Sarah Gafgen in Together Off-Broadway! Creating this show has been a labor of love and Meredith is thrilled to continue to share the stories of women who were incredibly talented, wonderful friends, and radiant human beings. In addition to her theater credits, Meredith serves on the Council for Actors Equity Association and is the founder/flautist of Celtic Trio, The Galway Girls! @thegalwaygirls *recordings on Apple Music and Spotify. BFA Ithaca College www.meredithbeck.com

Sarah J. Gafgen (she/her, Merman) is a Philadelphia based theatre artist and in addition to performing and teaching she is currently the Managing Director of Mainstage Center for the Arts in Blackwood, NJ. Sarah has worked with The Walnut Street Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Act II Playhouse, and Hedgerow Theatre among others. In addition to creating this show and representing Ethel Merman alongside her longtime friend, Meredith Beck some favorite roles have been Annie Oakley (Annie Get Your Gun), Emma Goldman (Ragtime), Miss Maudie (To Kill a Mockingbird), and Edith (Pirates of Penzance), among others. Sarah loves delivering joy with Classic Singing Telegram and The Live Entertainment Co. Proud member of the Actor's Equity Association. www.sarahjgafgen.com

Michael Medvidik (he/him, Music Director) received his Bachelor's in Music Education from West Chester University in 2006 and has been working as a music educator for the last 17 years. From 2006 to 2014, he worked as a music director, accompanist, and performer for various productions in the Philadelphia area including at the Wilmington Drama League, the Barnstormers Theater in Ridley Park, the Broadway Theater of Pitman in New Jersey, and many more. From 2014 to 2019 Michael served as the Assistant Artistic Director for the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus in Columbus, Ohio. In 2019, Michael moved back to the Philadelphia area and, until now, has focused his attention to his teaching. He would like to thank Sarah and Meredith for asking him to join this production, his family for their never ending support, and his husband Paul for being there every step of the way.

Gretna Theatre is one of south-central Pennsylvania's few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America. Gretna Theatre is located in the arts/resort community of Mt. Gretna, PA where theatre has been produced at this same location since 1927! The original Playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as the centerpiece of the newly-created Pennsylvania Chautauqua. Gretna Theatre is a non-profit organization producing exciting theatrical productions in conjunction with the professional unions of Actors' Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers. Many Broadway stars have performed at Gretna Theatre - including Bernadette Peters, Charlton Heston, Faith Prince, Laurie Beechman, and Sally Struthers.