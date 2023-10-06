Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals 2024 Season

Gettysburg Community Theatre has announced their “16 Going On 17” Season for 2024! Tickets, audition, class registrations, and volunteer information can be found at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org

“The first time I walked into this abandoned empty building in early 2009 it just felt right”, said GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr. “It was an empty space with a few old chairs leaning against a wall facing a tiny stage of what was then the banquet room of The Elks Lodge. I thought, well there’s a sign maybe…and the rest is history.”

As GCT prepares to enter is 16th year of providing theatre performance, educational, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities, they announce their 2024 Season of plays and musicals along with audition dates in hopes to encourage everyone to step on stage and give it a try.

Opening the 2024 Season will be Let It Be a musical celebration of the music of The Beatles with performances January 12-14 featuring local musicians for the on-stage band, followed by the Kander & Ebb classic musical Cabaret with auditions 7pm October 16 & 17 and performances February 2-11, next up will be the Tennessee Williams classic play The Glass Menagerie with auditions 7pm November 5 & 6, and performances March 8-17, then Emma! A jukebox musical based on the novel of the same name and featuring pop songs from The Supremes, Cyndi Lauper, Katy Perry, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles and more. Auditions for Emma! A pop musical will be held at 7pm December 4 & 5 with performances April 19-28, 2024. GCT's popular Penguin Project (theatre program for actors with special needs) will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic The Sound Of Music with auditions at GCT at 6pm December 4 & 5, 2023 and performances will be at The Majestic Theater May 17 & 18, 2024. Then back at GCT for June 14-23 performances of Kinky Boots the musical with auditions 7pm February 4 & 6, then in July a different children’s play is presented each week by the GCT Theatre Day Camps with auditions 7pm May 20 & 21, and then Shakespeare returns again to GCT with Julius Caesar auditions 7pm March 5 & 6 with performances August 2-11. Tap dancers and singers are needed for Cole Porter’s Anything Goes the musical which will have auditions 7pm March 10 & 12 with performances September 6-15, followed by the Agatha Christie murder mystery, The Mousetrap with auditions 7pm May 19 & 20 and performances October 11-20, 2024. Then GCT’s young at heart senior actors will audition for a musical revue variety show called Standing Ovations which will audition 6pm June 23 & 24 with performances November 8-17, 2024, and finally closing out the season of plays and musicals for 2024 will be Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr the musical, with auditions 6pm July 14 & 16 and performances December 6-15, 2024. As if that wasn’t plenty, GCT also has Improv Comedy Shows scheduled for 2024 at 7pm January 27, April 6, July 27 and October 5, as well as Musical Cabarets in 2024 at 7pm February 24, May 31, September 28, and November 30.

Directors of the 2024 Season so far include Michael Baker, Chad-Alan Carr, Carrie Conklin, Dave Conklin, Karen Land, Bruce Moore, and Elizabeth Pellegrino. Open auditions for the GCT plays and musicals of the 2024 season are held before each production and posted on the theatre’s website and facebook page. Everyone K-12 AND Adults are encouraged to come on out and give auditions a try, or submit an audition video online, or sign up for a class to gain some confidence. No experience is required for classes or auditions at GCT.

Ordering tickets in advance is highly encouraged. The public can subscribe free to the GCT email list to be kept up to date on all info. Additionally on their website you can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations any time of the year.