Gettysburg Community Theatre Announces February Streaming Performances

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, now in its 14th season hopes to warm hearts this winter with encore streaming theatre performances from 2021 for anyone to order streaming tickets to view shows at home.

"This is a great way for family and friends to have their own 'theatre parties' enjoying past productions from 2021 from the comfort of their own homes", says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr.

Each weekend in February will offer different past productions. First will be two children's plays for the price of one streaming ticket on demand any time February 11-13, 2022 with the Summer 2021 Camp productions of Simply Cinderella and Jack And The Beanstalk performed by GCT camp students. Also performed by camp students of Summer 2021 will be the children's play The Rainbow Fish and the musical revue Kids On Broadway both streaming on demand any time February 18-21, 2022, followed by the children's show Snow White streaming on demand any time February 25-28, 2022. All of these shows are performed by students of GCT and are less than one hour in length so they are perfect for all ages.

"On Demand Streaming is a great option because after you purchase the streaming ticket you get your own special private link to click and press play at literally any time within the dates of the streaming show", says Carr.

Other shows are also on sale now for streaming in April and July, some are encore repeat streams from 2021 and some are current 2022 productions. The streaming theatre rights and videographer fees are once again funded for GCT in part by the Adams County STAR Grant, which is funded in part by the Adams County Commissioners, Borough of Gettysburg, and the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust.

Tickets to in person LIVE performances are also available with GCT including their upcoming performances of Improv Comedy Show 7pm March 4th, The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged) revised weekends March 11-20, 2022, and Disney's Winnie The Pooh KIDS weekends April 1-10, 2022.

Tickets can be ordered at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org and since GCT is a small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. There are no limits on streaming tickets though. Auditions, class registration, and volunteer opportunities can also be found online.