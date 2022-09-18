Gamut Theatre Group's Popcorn Hat Players to Present RAPUNZEL! Starting This Weekend

Gamut Theatre is opening its 30th with a classic fairy tale that shows us that love conquers all! Rapunzel is a show for all ages and runs September 17th - October 8th; Saturdays, at 1:00 PM. Admission is $10, and tickets can be purchased in advance at gamuttheatre.org/tickets or by calling the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Clark Nicholson leads the play with his artistic vision as Director, featuring Gamut Theatre Core Company Actors Abby Carroll, Jimmy Kohlmann, Benjamin Krumreig, and Latreshia Lilly. For more information or ticket purchase, visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

An old couple desperately wishes for a child, and when their dream comes true they name the child Rapunzel. In true fairytale fashion, a Witch steals the child and locks her away in a tower. Will the Witch keep Rapunzel forever? How will the Prince rescue Rapunzel from the tower? What happens to the old couple? The children from the audience use their own creativity to help tell this story and to make sure that everyone lives "happily ever after!"

For Group Sales on Wednesday and Thursday performances, contact Gamut Theatre Resident Manager, Latreshia Lilly, at gamut.rtm@gmail.com.

ABOUT POPCORN HAT PLAYERS:

Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre has been entertaining children and their families since 1993, bringing fairy tales, folktales and fables to new audiences every year. Using creative comedy and improvisation, the Players write original adaptations and breathe new life into unforgettable stories.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.