Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gamut Theatre Group's Popcorn Hat Players to Present RAPUNZEL! Starting This Weekend

Rapunzel is a show for all ages and runs September 17th - October 8th; Saturdays, at 1:00 PM.

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 18, 2022  
Gamut Theatre Group's Popcorn Hat Players to Present RAPUNZEL! Starting This Weekend

Gamut Theatre is opening its 30th with a classic fairy tale that shows us that love conquers all! Rapunzel is a show for all ages and runs September 17th - October 8th; Saturdays, at 1:00 PM. Admission is $10, and tickets can be purchased in advance at gamuttheatre.org/tickets or by calling the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Clark Nicholson leads the play with his artistic vision as Director, featuring Gamut Theatre Core Company Actors Abby Carroll, Jimmy Kohlmann, Benjamin Krumreig, and Latreshia Lilly. For more information or ticket purchase, visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

An old couple desperately wishes for a child, and when their dream comes true they name the child Rapunzel. In true fairytale fashion, a Witch steals the child and locks her away in a tower. Will the Witch keep Rapunzel forever? How will the Prince rescue Rapunzel from the tower? What happens to the old couple? The children from the audience use their own creativity to help tell this story and to make sure that everyone lives "happily ever after!"

For Group Sales on Wednesday and Thursday performances, contact Gamut Theatre Resident Manager, Latreshia Lilly, at gamut.rtm@gmail.com.

ABOUT POPCORN HAT PLAYERS:

Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre has been entertaining children and their families since 1993, bringing fairy tales, folktales and fables to new audiences every year. Using creative comedy and improvisation, the Players write original adaptations and breathe new life into unforgettable stories.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Halloween With A Night Of Magic At The Majestic TheaterCelebrate Halloween With A Night Of Magic At The Majestic Theater
September 16, 2022

Celebrate Halloween with an incredible night of magic at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Friday, Oct. 21 at Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta. The family-friendly performance for ghosts and ghouls of all ages is made possible by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment's Sites Family Fund for Children's Programming, and 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund.
Harry Connick, Jr.'s A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION TOUR To Kick Off At Hershey TheatreHarry Connick, Jr.'s A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION TOUR To Kick Off At Hershey Theatre
September 15, 2022

Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, November 18, 2022, with “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour.”
Mostly Broadway Cabaret To Benefit Theatre Scholarship Funds in GettysburgMostly Broadway Cabaret To Benefit Theatre Scholarship Funds in Gettysburg
September 15, 2022

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the only year-round community theatre in Adams County, will present their Mostly Broadway Cabaret Saturday, September 17, 2022 with a reception starting at 6:30pm and concert starting at 7pm.
Open Stage To Present TREASURE ISLAND Next MonthOpen Stage To Present TREASURE ISLAND Next Month
September 14, 2022

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Treasure Island on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Oct. 8-29. The exciting stage adaptation by Bryony Lavery brings to life Robert Louis Stevenson's story of murder, money and mutiny.
4.48 PSYCHOSIS Announces Complete Casting4.48 PSYCHOSIS Announces Complete Casting
September 13, 2022

Pharmacy Theatre will present the regional premiere of 4.48 Psychosis from October 14 through 16, 2022.