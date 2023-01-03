Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Galia Backal To Direct INTO THE WOODS At Prima Theatre

Audiences are really going to be in these woods, with these characters, and feel like they are on the journey with them,” says Backal.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Stephen Sondheim's musical theatre masterpiece Into the Woods will soon dazzle audiences at Prima Theatre. In this beloved, Tony Award-winning musical, a cast of familiar fairy tale characters pursue their dreams and desires, only to discover that sometimes, getting everything you want may not be a happy ending after all.

"Audiences are really going to be in these woods, with these characters, and feel like they are on the journey with them," says Galia Backal, Resident Director of the Broadway smash hit SIX, who will be directing Prima's production of Into the Woods. As a director, Backal prioritizes diversity and intersectionality, and loves crafting productions that are immersive and experiential. With her leadership, Prima's production of Into the Woods promises to welcome audiences into the mesmerizing beauty of a fairy tale world, while also raising profound questions about the dreams, desires, and destinies that compel us in our own lives.

Into the Woods runs March 10-25, 2023 at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue in Lancaster. Tickets are on sale, and availability is limited. Tickets start at $58, and advance reservations at primatheatre.org/woods are highly recommended. On-site parking is free, as well as a complimentary beverage at the in-theatre bar. Prima's roomy and comfortable seating will surround the stage playing space on three sides. Discounted group tickets are available by visiting primatheatre.org/groups or by calling the box office at 717-327-5124. The theatre is handicap accessible.

Prima Theatre exists to invigorate lives with fresh theatrical experiences. The boutique organization has presented experiential concerts and boutique musicals since 2010. Prima's home is on the west side of Lancaster City at Culliton Stage, which offers free parking, comfortable seating, and top-of-the-line audio and lighting. Past guest artists include Stephen Schwartz, Billy Porter, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and Jason Robert Brown.

primatheatre.org




