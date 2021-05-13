Fulton Theatre and Lancaster Symphony Orchestra Join Forces For New Performances

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre and Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will to present Igor Stravinsky's L'Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier's Tale) on Friday, June 4 at 7:00 PM and Wynton Marsalis's A Fiddler's Tale on Friday, June 18 at 7:00 PM. The performances are available free of charge through the FultonHD and LSO At Home virtual platforms.

Both exciting works push performers to the limit through a virtuosic mixing of musical styles of Russian folk music, klezmer, military marches and fanfares, waltz, ragtime, tango, New Orleans Jazz, Dixieland, Blues, and many others. Together with professional musicians, actors, and dancers, our audience can expect an incredible performance showcasing the talents of both organizations.

The Soldier's Tale tells the story of a young WWI-era soldier who sells his soul to the devil in exchange for the promise of unlimited wealth. Set to music by one of the 20th century's most iconic composers, this amusing yet poignant tale is told by Randy Jeter as the story's Narrator & Devil, Alex Hayden Miller as the Soldier & Choreographer, and dancers Brian Binion & Kelly Liz Bolick. A virtual stream of this performance is available for 30 days beginning Friday, June 4.

A Fiddler's Tale, by American trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, has quickly become a companion piece and modern "response" to The Soldier's Tale. This imaginative retelling moves the story to the Mississippi Delta, where Beatrice Connors, a young fiddler (Sarah Quinn Taylor), is seduced by the smooth assurances of a record producer named Bubba Z. Beals (Joel Ashur). Starleisha Gingrich stars as the production's Narrator, with choreography by Samantha Hewes Cramer. The virtual stream of this performance is available for 30 days beginning Friday, June 18.

Lead by guest conductor Michael Repper, both works feature seven Principal LSO musicians: Luigi Mazzocchi, Violin; Brent Edmondson, Bass; Luis Engelke, Trumpet; David Sciannella, Trombone; Doris Hall-Gulati, Clarinet; Robin Plant, Basson; and Thomas Blanchard, Percussion.

The creative team for the production includes Marc Robin (Director; Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer) and Guy McIntosh (LSO's Executive Director).

This production is supported in part by LSO season sponsors Barley Snyder LLP, Murray Insurance, Trout CPA, and Warfel Construction.

How to Watch Virtually:

The free performances are available to stream from the new LSO at Home and FultonHD platforms beginning on their release dates. To watch on the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's platform, visit www.lancastersymphony.org/lsoathome to sign up to watch. Enter your name, email address, and create a username with a password to set up a free account. This one-time easy registration will unlock all future and previous LSO virtual performances for your viewing pleasure. To watch on the Fulton Theatre's platform, visit www.fultonhd.org to sign up to watch. Enter your name, email address, and create a password to set up a free account.

Patrons are encouraged to donate to assist both organizations in navigating the COVID-19 crisis and continuing to plan for the future.