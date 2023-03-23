Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fulton Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Performances begin on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  
The Fulton Theatre opens Edward Albee's 1962 American classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Thursday, March 23, 2023. This is the third production in this season's Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series held in the 4th floor Tell Studio Theatre. Jefferey Coon (George) and Kim Carson (Martha) star in the Fulton's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? alongside Bailey Blaise (Honey) and Spencer Milford (Nick), directed by Kevin Earley.

The Tony Award-winning play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a brutally honest and richly humorous look into a very relatable but rocky 1962 marriage. Albee invites audiences to collectively peer into an evening of bickering humor, astonishing revelations, and weaponized secrets. The play is set in three acts with two intermissions. Albee's title is a pun on the song "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf" from Walt Disney's Three Little Pigs. The name of Virginia Woolf, celebrated English author, is substituted in the title.

The play begins in George and Martha's home as they return from a faculty party. Martha announces that she has invited a young couple (Nick and Honey) over for a drink. George, Martha, and their guests, continue to drink, squabble, spar and quarrel with a deep well of dry wit, barbed references, and wry humor masking more profound disappointments.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? won both the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play and the 1962-63 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. Its stars won the 1963 Tony Awards for Best Actor and Actress. It was selected for the 1963 Pulitzer Prize for Drama by that award's drama jury, but the award's advisory board - the trustees of Columbia University - objected to its profanity and sexual themes, and overruled the jury, awarding no Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1963. The play was adapted for the screen in 1966 and starred Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. The 2012 revival of the stage version won the 2013 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play, and Best Direction of a Play.

The production and creative team of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?: Kevin Earley (Director), Domingo Mancuello (Stage Manager), Tyler Miller (Production Assistant), Gwendolyn Cox (Scenic Designer), Griffin Allen (Lighting Designer), Victoria Layser (Costume Designer), Tyler Horn (Sound Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).




