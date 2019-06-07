FRIDAY FUN NIGHTS Come to Totem Pole Playhouse

Nationally-acclaimed stand-up comedian and TV personality, Tammy Pescatelli, will kick-off Totem Pole Playhouse's new Friday FUN Nights! series when she takes the stage of the legendary Playhouse for a special "one-night only" performance, Friday, June 14th at 8PM. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. There will also be several local food trucks and vendors serving meals and dessert ahead of the show.

Pescatelli came to national prominence as one of the top finalists on NBC's Last Comic Standing and has appeared on The Tonight Show several times; as well as, numerous programs including, The View, Last Call with Carson Daly, The Talk, and The Howard Stern Show. Her comedy specials include Comedy Central Presents: Tammy Pescatelli and Finding the Funny on Netflix, which was selected "New and Noteworthy" by iTunes editors and also hit number 3 on the charts. She also co-created, executive produced, wrote and starred in her own reality television series, A Standup Mother on WE tv, exploring her personal life as a mother, wife, and working comedian.

Arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy today, Pescatelli brings a uniquely female perspective highlighted by her brassy sexiness and witty sarcasm. Her tongue-in-cheek humor has won her a legion of fans, male and female, and is relatable to every audience member, holding her own on the topics of sports, television, dating, family life, and today's millennials.

"We are very fortunate to have someone of Tammy's stature and talent starting off our new Friday FUN Nights! Series," said Totem Pole's Producing Artistic Director Rowan Joseph. "Tammy is a dear friend. I had the great pleasure of being with her in the Green Room after one of her Tonight Show appearances when Jay Leno popped-in to rave about how funny she was on the show that night and how much of a fan he was... I am too. I hope our local community will come out to support Totem Pole and enjoy a night of great comedy and good food too!"

Holy Smokehouse, Seasonz, and a dessert stand will be stationed around the outside of the Playhouse serving a variety of food and desserts beginning at 6:30pm prior the show.

Sue McMurtray, Totem Pole's long-serving General Manager, said, "I'm hoping that people who grew up coming to Totem Pole with their parents and grandparents will come out to see this show and the many new offerings happening at the Playhouse. Just as they have grown-up and changed so has Totem Pole, Tammy Pescatelli is one of the many great new shows that I know they would enjoy. As one of our billboards said, "Totem Pole's not your Grandmother's Playhouse anymore, but you can still bring her!"

Other "Friday FUN Nights" will be family movie sing-alongs of the films, Annie and Grease, on June 28th and July 26th respectively. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and will include a large bag of popcorn, assorted soft drinks, and a variety of boxed candy with each admission. There will also be prizes given away for the best child's and adult's costumes at each screening.

The final offering in the new series will be acclaimed Concert Soprano, Barbi McCulloch on Friday, July 19th in her cabaret-style show, Always Find a Song. McCulloch has appeared at concert venues around the world including the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York. Reserved seats for the special one-night only concert will be $20 in advance and $25 at the Door the night of the show.

Tickets for Tammy Pescatelli are currently on sale through the box office at (717) 352-2164 or on-line at totempoleplayhouse.org. Tickets for the other three events are available now by calling the box office and will be made available on-line in the near future.

The Totem Pole Playhouse Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat & Sun. 11am to 5pm; opened until 9pm on performance nights.





