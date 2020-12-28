Enjoy New Year's Eve Delivery From The Deck Restaurant And Bar In New Hope

The Deck Restaurant and Bar at Bucks County Playhouse is announcing "Chef's Table To Go" with an option for delivery, just in time for New Year's Eve.

"Our menu is seasonal so we focus on local sourced foods that are readily available offering our guests the freshest ingredients in our dishes," Restaurant Manager, Michael Mandato said. "In addition to the regular menu, patrons can order the specialty option of Chef's Table To Go! This week's featured item is a guest favorite: Seared Salmon with mustard cream sauce over swiss chard and a root vegetable medley (Grilled Chicken is also an option), Arugula side salad with grapes, walnuts, blue cheese, & Balsamic vinaigrette and a Seasonal Bread Pudding for $30." Visit the website (www.playhousedeck.com) for menu updates.

Following the take-out model that was created in the beginning of this pandemic, a new winter menu has been conceived by The Deck's Chef, Andy Naddeo. All the proceeds from The Deck Restaurant and Bar support the non-profit mission of Bucks County Playhouse. The Playhouse has continued to serve the community through streaming services that showcase theatrical productions, readings, educational classes, Word of Mouth Live! Storytelling Series and the new Playhouse Live! Variety Show. The winter menu is available Thursday through Sunday at The Deck's website (playhousedeck.com).

There is a $6 Delivery Support Fee for deliveries up to 10 miles. There is no fee for orders within one mile of The Deck. If more than 10 miles away, please call 267-270-2989 for additional ordering options.

Alexander Fraser, Producing Director of Bucks County Playhouse said, "We're excited to build our take-out and delivery service this winter ... where else can you support a charity's work in the community by ordering lunch, dinner or a cocktail? We're thrilled that our friends are supporting our work by dining outside at the Deck (and outside is inside with our big windows open)."

The Deck is also offering holiday gift cards which can be ordered in any amount and delivered via email or text. Through January 1, a discount of 10% is available with purchases of $50 or more when using discount code GC2020.

For more information about The Deck Restaurant and Bar, visit www.playhousedeck.com. For more information about Bucks County Playhouse, visit www.buckscountyplayhouse.org.