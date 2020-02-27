Emmet Cahill Is Heading to Kutztown University

Widely hailed as "Ireland's most exciting young tenor," Celtic Thunder star Emmet Cahill has turned heads with audiences throughout North America. His debut album went straight to #1 on the Amazon, iTunes and "Billboard" World Music Album charts. Cahill's wide repertoire includes traditional Irish classics, Broadway and movie hits, contemporary and love songs and more. A highly trained and skilled musician with the ability to play several instruments, Cahill is joined by the all-female Emerald String Quartet for an evening of fun and Irish culture the whole family will treasure.

Emmet Cahill and the Emerald String Quartet will take the stage on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium on the Kutztown University campus. Tickets are $26; $23 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.KutztownPresents.org, or by calling the KU Presents! Box Office Tuesday - Friday 11:00am - 4:00pm at 610-683-4092. Come early for an Irish Dinner featuring traditional selections with entertainment by the dancers from Hooley School of Irish Dance starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets sold separately.

Established to be the center of cultural life at Kutztown University, KU Presents! serves the campus and community by bringing world-class live arts that entertain, educate and enrich.

The KU Presents! season will continue as part of the Berks Jazz Fest on April 2 with the New Orleans big band stylings of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.. The season comes to a close on April 15 with Tony Award-winner, Laura Benanti bringing her Tales from Soprano Isle to the Schaeffer stage. Benanti replaces the previously announced Lea Salonga. Tickets and other event information for KU Presents! is available at www.KutztownPresents.org.





