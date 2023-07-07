ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Sails Into Millbrook Playhouse, July 7- July 23

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville opens on the Ryan Mainstage June 7 and runs through June 23. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at millbrookplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 570-748-8083.

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the party of the summer. Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the water's warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all, and where Tully, a part time bartender/singer and full-time charmer thinks he's got life all figured out - until a beautiful tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. Take a break from your troubles, make some new friends at the bar and kick back to the sounds of your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, plus some new songs! It doesn't get much better than this. It's more than a musical - it's a way of life!

Directed by Millbrook's artistic director Shannon Agnew (Camelot, Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia), choreographed by Millbrook favorite Erika Wasko (Beauty and the Beast), and music directed by Halle Mitchell (A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline) this feel good musical party features your favorite Jimmy Buffett songs woven together with the perfect balance of humor and romance.

Director Shannon Agnew reflected that “...this is truly the can't miss party of the summer. It is such a fun and feel good musical featuring all of Jimmy Buffett's greatest hits. This is the perfect show for anyone looking to relax, laugh, and have a fantastic and fun night at Millbrook.” When asked what audiences can expect, Agnew stated “...the show is designed to set your mind to island time. The music is familiar and fun, and we have added some interactive moments and humor to the script that will make sure everyone in the theater is in on all of the fun!”

The cast features Samm Carroll as Rachel (Adult Alison Fun Home, Mary Poppins Mary Poppins), Andrew Troskey as the smooth talking Tully (Jean-Michel Cinderella), Tyler Gallaher (Bob Crewe Jersey Boys, Sir Sagramore Camelot), Margaret Warrington (Betty The Great American Trailer Park Musical), Garret W. Gagnon (Sebastian), Jasmine Lacy Young (Marie), Todd Turner, Kathryn Rossi, Ellie Pearlman, Madi Rose Jackson, Matthew Mason Baker, and James Aloysius. Scenic Design and Technical Direction by Cade M. Sikora, Lighting Design by Wesley Cone Vial, Properties Design by Charli Rose Burkhardt, Sound Design by Kaden James, Production Stage Manager Ericka Conklin.

Don't miss Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. Evening performances are July 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 7:30 pm. Matinees are July 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are now available at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083.

Season Ticket Packages offering discounted tickets to multiple shows, tickets, season sponsorships, and memberships to “THE FOUNDERS CLUB” are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Adult tickets $30.00, Senior/Veteran/Military tickets $25.50, Student (13 - 18 years old) $20.00, Youth (12 and under) $13.75. There is a $2.00 per Season/Patron Ticket fee for online orders. Millbrook Playhouse's address is 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall PA 17751.