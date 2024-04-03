EPAC Will Stage Tennessee Williams' CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ephrata Performing Art Center will bring one of the greatest plays of all time to its stage when it presents Tennessee Williams' classic, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, later this month. Set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and powerful performances, this iconic play will run from April 18th through April 27th.

The cast is led by Zach Haines as Brick Pollitt and EPAC newcomer Gabrielle Hondorp as Maggie Pollitt. Joining them is Edward R. Fernandez as Big Daddy, Elizabeth Pattey as Big Mama, Andrew Terranova as Gooper, and Tatiana Dalton as Mae. This production is directed by Sean Young.

Set in the sultry Mississippi Delta, this powerful play takes you on an emotional roller coaster as the Pollitt family navigates their own desires, secrets, and the crumbling foundation of their relationships. As lies, greed, and unspoken truths take center stage, passions ignite, exposing the raw vulnerabilities of their lives. This battle for truth, love, and survival features intense dialogue against a rich Southern backdrop, and will leave you spellbound and questioning the true nature of love.

"Why does Williams' classic tale still strike a chord?" asks Sean Young. "Its timeless appeal, in the view of this director at least, is its ability to illuminate our ever-present, very human temptation to believe we can control the events and people around us." He goes on to say, "Stating the obvious... Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is one of the greatest plays ever written by one of the greatest playwrights who ever lived."

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center invites theater enthusiasts, Williams' fans, and newcomers alike to join them for an unforgettable theatrical experience. Don't miss your chance to witness the gripping drama of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof unfold live on stage!

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will run from April 18th to April 27th at the Sheradin Bigler Theater. Wednesday and Thursday performances begin at 7:30 PM, and Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8:00 PM. Saturday, April 27th will have a 2:00 PM matinee. Cat on a Hot Tin Roof's Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held Friday, April 19th. Tickets are available for purchase online at epactheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.