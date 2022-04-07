Drag Superstar Paige Turner to Make Her Open Stage Debut

Open Stage, a professional theatre in downtown Harrisburg, today announced that Paige Turner, one of New York City's most recognizable names in drag, is coming to Harrisburg for her Open Stage debut. The theatre will present Paige Turner on Sat., April 30 at 7:30 p.m., and audience members are sure to feel like the guest star during her all live-sung cabaret "What a Drag!"

"NYC Drag Darling 'Showbiz Spitfire' Paige Turner will help audiences forget their problems, create some new ones and spread a little joy along the way," Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon said.

"What a Drag!" features Paige's signature song parodies and music from Hedwig, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Disney, Broadway and more. Watch the trailer for a sneak peek at what the audience can expect.

"Life is anything but a drag - get ready for the ultimate joyride as we reclaim the new normal in my all live-sung cabaret 'What a Drag!' where you feel like the guest star," Paige Turner said. "Get ready for the ride of your life as I take you through an evening of mayhem and foolishness with live-sung music from the 70s, 80s, 90s, Disney and Broadway. 'What A Drag!' is a dragtacular evening that will leave you riding on a rainbow!"

Doors and bar open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m., featuring an opening act with Open Stage's own Aileen Cuisine. Audiences are encouraged to stick around after the show for a meet and greet with Paige. For tickets, visit openstagehbg.com.