Darren Criss Will Bring His Christmas Tour to Hershey Theatre

Darren Criss' "A Very Darren Crissmas Tour,'' is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Since bursting onto the pop-culture landscape over a decade ago, Darren Criss has embodied the kind of kaleidoscopic musicality that's entirely uninhibited by form or genre. On "A Very Darren Crissmas"-his first-ever full-length project-the multi award-winning singer, songwriter and actor brings his radiant imagination and encyclopedic musical knowledge to a wildly eclectic collection of songs: big-band standards and novelty tunes, mid-century musical numbers and modern-day folk-pop ballads. Also featuring an original track, "Drunk on Christmas," featuring country chart-topper Lainey Wilson, Criss showcases his effortless ingenuity as a songwriter. The result is an essential new entry into the holiday-music canon, both thrillingly unpredictable and touched with a timeless sense of Christmas magic. Made with Ron Fair, multi-Grammy nominee and producer of numerous GRAMMY-winning hits, "A Very Darren Crissmas" also features special guest appearances by Adam Lambert and Evan Rachel Wood.

"A Very Darren Crissmas" is only the latest evidence of Criss' singular gifts as a song interpreter. In 2010, Criss brought those talents to the masses by joining the cast of FOX's massively successful musical series "Glee." In 2017, his EP "Homework" debuted at no. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Album chart; that same year, he joined his brother Chuck in releasing the debut project from their indie-pop band Computer Games. An acclaimed actor whose credits include the titular role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway, Criss starred as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" in 2018, a widely celebrated turn that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics' Choice Award. Through the years he's also written songs for the comedy musical Royalties, co-wrote "Starting Now" for Disney and performed by Brandy, headlined the iHeartRadio Music Festival with Steve Aoki, and in August 2021 delivered his EP "Masquerade," a collection he describes as character-driven singles.

