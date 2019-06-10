Colin & Brad's SCARED SCRIPTLESS Tour Comes To Hershey Theatre

Improv pair, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, will bring their Scared Scriptless tour to Hershey Theatre on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 7 pm.

Tickets for this show start at $30 (processing fees apply). They are available at Giant Center Box Office (note Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed through August 18, 2019) or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network's Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. Interactive in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

Millions of fans are enjoying Colin Mochrie and guest star Brad Sherwood in the triumphant return of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW. The highly-rated series is more popular than ever and is now in its 14th season, which premiered in June 2018.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ColinAndBradShow.com

