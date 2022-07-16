Christine Stoddard's Mi Abuela Queen Of Nightmares Finalist For Fulton Theatre Festival Of New Works

"Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares," written by Christine Stoddard, is one of the three plays that will be presented in Fulton Theatre Festival of New Works in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on August 20, 2022. Stories for Diversity called for playwrights from across the country to "submit new plays or musicals celebrating perspectives from the spectrum of diversity, including voices from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+, and religious and economic diversity."

About the story:

Maya, a young Salvadoran-American woman, navigates trauma and family mythology through magic and folklore as she comes of age in Phoenix, Arizona. Her story explores mother-daughter relationships, mixed race identity, being the first-generation child of an immigrant, growing up without a father, and fantasy as a coping mechanism, while featuring movement and dance. And there are owls, jaguars, and cacti-oh, my! *Trigger warning: This play references sexual assault.

About the play's history:

​"Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" had its world premiere at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City in June 2022 and was produced by Quail Bell Press & Productions. "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" won a national playwriting competition held by Table Work Press in 2019 and was published in the book Two Plays: True Believer and Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares (2020). The play is based upon the 2018 Semiperfect Press chapbook of poems by the same name.

Currently the creative team is planning to make "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" to a bigger house for its next run. Find out more about the campaign here.