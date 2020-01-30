Cast Announced for MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Tour at the State Theatre

TCG Entertainment, leaders in live tour productions, and Endemol Shine North America, producer of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, announced today the lineup of winners and fan-favorite contestants appearing on the MasterChef Junior Live! 2020 tour.

MasterChef Junior Live! brings MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience that is fun for all ages. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets and will include cast meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster, photos and more! Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR all-stars that are scheduled to appear include: Che (Season Seven Winner), Malia (Season Seven Finalist), Matthew (Season Seven), and Avery (Season Six).

Show time is 6:30 PM on March 6, 2020. Tickets are $125 (VIP)/$49/$39 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, Easton Public Market and 100.7 WLEV.

Come be a part of MasterChef Junior Live! It's an experience for the whole family and a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

Tickets for MasterChef Junior Live! are on sale now. For more information, visit www.masterchefjuniorlive.com

Talent appearances subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You