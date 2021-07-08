Carole King's TAPESTRY LIVE Will Run at Open Stage This Week

On July 9, Open Stage will continue a summer of in-person performances with Carole King's Tapestry Live, a concert that is a tribute to and celebration of America's most prolific singer/songwriter.

Carole King, who began her career in the early 1960's penning chart-topping hits for other artists, made a breakthrough with her album Tapestry in 1971. The album featured top-100 hits that have become standards all over the world and have been covered by hundreds of artists, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "You've Got a Friend," and "It's Too Late."

Performers Carly Lafferty, Stacey Werner and Rachel Landon will bring the magic of King's seminal work to Harrisburg for a concert featuring the song lineup of Tapestry from beginning to end, while backed by a four piece rock band headed by Musical Director Nicholas Werner. Carole King's Tapestry Live is a haunting and high-voltage rock show unlike anything seen on a Harrisburg stage.

Tickets can be found at openstagehbg.com