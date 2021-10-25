Bucks Live! Presents RAGTAG THEATER'S REPUNZEL

The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center has been bringing world-renowned performers to Newtown, PA, for over 50 years and proudly presents on November 6th at 3:30 pm the award-winning family production of RAGTAG Theater's RAPUNZEL as part of Bucks Live! Cultural Events.

Winner of the Best Performing Arts Company (KidsPass Parent's Choice Award) and Best Family Show in New York City (Off-Broadway Alliance), Ragtag Theatre Company is back on tour with the show that started it all - Rapunzel. With the book, music, and lyrics by Sam LaFrage, audiences will delight as they follow a troupe of poor "Italian" actors who present an interactive, twisted version of the well-known fairy tale Rapunzel in a brand-new way-with talkin' birds, an'80s hairstylist, then a cobbler and his wife from the wrong side of the tracks. This drag-infused production is done in "Commedia dell Arte" with direction by Dennis Corsi and LaFrage. It is highly interactive, incorporating improvisation and loads of audience participation!

Garnering over 12 rave reviews throughout some of New York City's most-read media outlets, the Zlock Performing Arts Center is delighted to welcome back RAGTAG Theatre's Rapunzel for the second time. "We are beyond excited to welcome Ragtag Theatre from NYC returning for their 2nd time to the Zlock PAC!. This world-class group of blinding talent always leaves audiences with side-splitting laughter, but with a universal message of inner beauty and how powerful and special it is to be YOU! Sam's brilliant talent to weave a classic tale with fun reminders about our humanity is quite unique and just outright makes you feel happy while wanting to make others happy as well - it's always good vibes all around when Ragtag comes to town!" - stated Zlock's Director of Community Programming & College Events Peter Chiovarou.a??

The Zlock Performing Arts Center, located inside the Gateway Center building on campus at 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown. Parking is free. The theater is equipped with audio-loop technology for the hearing impaired.

Reserved seating tickets are $15 for children and $20 for adults. In addition, a limited number of Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at www.bucks.edu/tickets. For group sales, call 215-968-8469.