Bucks County Playhouse Announces Lineup Of Fall Education Programs

GIRLSPEAK • Begins September 25

Teens are also invited to register for "Girlspeak." In this acclaimed program, girls from age 13 to 18 work with professional theater artists to become playwrights, actors and directors as they create an original show about their lives, experiences, hopes and dreams. These sessions are guided by BCP Director of Education, Michaela Murphy (writer, playwright, teacher and master storyteller whose stories have been featured on NPR and Peabody Award winning "The Moth Radio Hour") and Ellen Gallos (teaching artist who has worked with theater companies in the United States as well as Asia and Europe). GirlSpeak culminates with a public performance of an original theater piece created through improvisation, acting and writing exercises and a tour of performances featuring peer-to-peer workshops on devised theater to local high schools. Girlspeak meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

ACTING FOR BEGINNERS • October 1 - November 19

In this class, using monologues and short two-person scenes, students will explore a character's journey and the actions to be played through objective, conflict and relationships. All students are welcome. Prior theater training is not required - just a desire to act. This class is taught by June Ballinger, a teaching artist who has worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway and in numerous regional theaters across the country. Ballinger is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Actors Center and The National Alliance of Acting Teachers. The class meets on Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

TAP FOR BEGINNERS • October 5 - November 16th

(No class on November 9th)

Every great tap combination begins with the first step. No prior dance experience necessary- the only requirement is knowing how to put on your tap shoes! Led by professional dancer, Dani Tucci Juraga, this six-week class will teach basic tap steps, fun combinations to tap leading into a great American dance tradition. Ages 15 to adult. The class meets on Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

YES AND ... IMPROV FOR ADULTS • Thursdays, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Spark creativity! Back by popular demand, this class offers two hours of collaborative acting games, improv techniques and opportunities to nurture creativity. No experience necessary - just a desire to laugh! For performers, 18 and up. This class is taught by Tabitha Dell'Angelo, an actor and playwright with more than 20 years of experience in improvisational theatre and storytelling and David Lee White, a New Jersey-based playwright who has worked with Passage Theatre, McCarter Theatre, Dreamcatcher Rep, PlayPenn, and many other theatres and theatre programs in the NJ/NY/PA area.

Thursday, September 26, 2019 • (Teacher: David Lee White)

Thursday, October 10, 2019 • (Teacher: Tabitha Dell'Angelo)

Thursday, October 24, 2019 • (Teacher: Tabitha Dell'Angelo)

Thursday, November 14, 2019 • (Teacher: Tabitha Dell'Angelo)

Thursday, December 5, 2019 • (Teacher: David Lee White)

Thursday, December 12, 2019 • (Teacher: David Lee White)

Education programs will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge St., Lambertville, NJ 08530. All fall education programs are on sale now. For full details and to register, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or contact Ellen Gallos, Education Manager, at 267-740-2090 x106 or ellen@bcptheater.org.





