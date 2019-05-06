Bristol Riverside Launches Summer Music Fest with LOVE IS HERE TO STAY

Bristol Riverside Theatre kicks off its Summer Music Fest series with Love Is Here To Stay running June 13 - 23. Filled with hit after hit, Love Is Here To Stay features the standards in pop culture we'll never forget. You'll enjoy songs like "It Had to Be You", "Just in Time, and "Ain't Misbehavin'". Led by Keith Baker and the BRT Concert Band, the program features BRT favorites Demetria Joyce Bailey, Laura Giknis, Yanellie Pabon-Garcia, Keith Spencer, and Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton.

Performances are Thursday, June 13 at 7:30PM; Friday, June 14 and 21 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, June 15 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, June 16 and 23 at 3:00 PM; Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20 at 2:00 PM; and Saturday, June 22 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $32, with discounts for students, groups and military personnel. Subscriptions are still available for $90, which includes a ticket to all three concerts. Visit brtstage.org or call the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100 for more information. Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, PA.

BRT's Summer Music Fest 2019 continues with Woodstock at 50: A Celebration (July 18 - 28, 2019), which relives this pivotal moment in music history with favorite songs from the 1960s. The festival will conclude in August with Broadway Summer Spectacular (August 15 - 25, 2019), bringing Broadway to Bristol in an evening packed with Broadway hits.

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org.





