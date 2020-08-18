Bird in Hand Stage to Present THE GUT LIFE

THE GUT LIFE will run August 27 - October 23.

Bird in Hand Stage has announced the opening of The GÜT Life!, an engaging new show from Blue Gate Musicals. This live interactive 90-minute experience will entertain, educate and enlighten with its insights into the "plain" life of depth, beauty and lighthearted joy as told by Simon and Eliza Yoder.

"The GÜT Life! is a different way for guests to experience the Amish," says Bird-in-Hand Stage Manager, Donna Dorough. "Through this live drama, you hear tales about rumspringa, daily family life and living among the English (their word for non-Amish) from a perspective you don't usually have."

The safety and comfort of our guests is very important to them, so they have included the following precautions at Bird-in-Hand Stage:

• Frequent cleaning and disinfecting common areas and high-touch surfaces.

• Hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.

• Masks are required for guests and staff in common areas

• No-contact and low-contact procedures for guest interactions

• Ticket sales limited to 50% of capacity

• Adjusted seating to space guests 6 feet apart.

• Our ventilation system draws in fresh air from outside

The GÜT Life! runs August 27 - October 23 on the Bird-in-Hand Stage. For tickets and more information, including safety instructions, go to

Bird-in-Hand.com/Stage/The-GUT-Life/ or call (717) 768-1568.

