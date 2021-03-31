Bird-in-Hand Stage Kicks Off Its 2021 Season in April

Precautions include frequent cleaning and disinfecting common areas and high-touch surfaces, limited capacity for ticket sales and more.

Mar. 31, 2021  

Bird-in-Hand Stage Kicks Off Its 2021 Season in April

Bird in Hand Stage has announced the return of Ryan & Friends: Comedy Calamity, an uplifting mix of wholesome comedy and musical entertainment for all ages. Ventriloquist Ryan Bomgardner brings a lighthearted program that combines a comedy routine, song parodies in styles ranging from country to Broadway and, of course, his friends.

"This show is fun for all ages," says Bird-in-Hand Stage Manager, Donna Dorough. "As Covid restrictions loosen in Pennsylvania, it's a great way to get out and spend some time with the family to enjoy some laughter and fun."

The safety and comfort of their guests is very important to them, so they have included the following precautions at Bird-in-Hand Stage:

• Frequent cleaning and disinfecting common areas and high-touch surfaces.

• Hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.

• Masks are required for guests and staff in common areas

• No-contact and low-contact procedures for guest interactions

• Limited capacity for ticket sales

• Adjusted seating to space guests 6 feet apart.

• Our ventilation system draws in fresh air from outside

Ryan & Friends: Comedy Calamity runs April 3 - October 9 on the Bird-in-Hand Stage.

The Best of Me runs July 13 - October 20, 2021

The Christmas Tree Ship runs October 28, 2021 - January 1, 2022

For tickets and more information, including safety instructions, go to

https://bird-in-hand.com/stage/ or call (717) 768-1568.


