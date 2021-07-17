BWW Review: WORKING at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Featuring music by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, and James Taylor, Working highlights a variety of characters each talking about aspects of work. Based on a book by Studs Terkel called Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day And How They Feel About What They Do, the musical is highly relatable and appeals to anyone who has ever sought employment, been laid off, complained about their work or their boss, found their work immensely unfulfilling or fulfilling, and wished they were recognized for the work that they do. The show is a great mix of comedy and poignancy. As part of Gettysburg Community Theatre's "See that Building" season, Working can be viewed online through July 24th and in person through July 18th.

Working requires great versatility from the cast as they become various characters throughout the show. Simple but effective costume changes facilitate the smooth transition from one character to another. Under the direction of Chad-Alan Carr, the cast, featuring Andrew Adcock, Mathew Barninger, Jamie Bowman, Lisa Cadigan, Carrie Conklin, Drew Derreth, April Howard, and Joshua Rikas, take on the challenge of multiple characters and make it look easy.

The first thing audiences experience in this production of Working is the tremendous energy and beautiful harmonies the cast brings to the stage. Music Director and keyboardist Jane Johnston keeps the momentum going throughout the show, and the band, including Dave Conklin (guitar), Stephen Franek (bass), and Blaine Black (percussion), become part of the story. While the entire production is tremendous, there are some moments that really stand out.

Andrew Adcock's rendition of "Delivery" is high energy and highlights his excellent enunciation and story-telling prowess. It's a funny and engaging song that anyone who has worked in food service will appreciate. "Nobody Tells Me How" introduces the audience to a teacher who longs for the years when she was first starting out. Lisa Cadigan performs this song wonderfully, with lovely, full low notes, and a delightful attitude-at times sarcastic and at times wistful. Josh Rikas, whose beautiful voice is featured in "Brother Trucker", attacks every character with a sincerity that draws the audience into the story-his performance as the mason is particularly inspiring. "Just a Housewife" is an emotional song filled with longing, which Carrie Conklin performs with great skill, along with Jamie Bowman and Lisa Cadigan. Their performance is so heartfelt, it can move the audience to tears.

Jamie Bowman's crystal clear tone is on display in the song "Millwork", and her harmonies with Andrew Adcock are goose-bump worthy. The choreography in that song is also notable, and precisely performed by Bowman, Cadigan, and Howard. Of course no show about work is complete without a song about retirement. Actor Drew Derreth takes on the character of a retiree, exploring the theme of retirement in "Joe". It is a delightful performance that emphasizes the complicated emotions that often surround retirement. The final few songs of the show really take the audience on an emotional journey. Andrew Adcock and April Howard's performance of "A Very Good Day" is stunning, not only because of their stellar vocals but also because of their acting. Mathew Barninger's presents a heartfelt and authentic performance of "Fathers and Sons" that parents everywhere will relate to.

The entire cast and crew of Gettysburg Community Theatre's production of Working do a wonderful job of creating an engaging and inspiring performance. Visit www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org to get your tickets before it's too late, and check out their other upcoming shows!